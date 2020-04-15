Best Buy hosted a big Apple shopping event last week, and it looks like someone forgot to end it or the company decided to extend it.

You’ll find deals on all the best-selling Apple products you might want, from iPhones and iPads to Mac computers and more.

The big sales event will undoubtedly end soon, so this could be your last chance to save before the deals are done.

If you haven't been keeping up with the BGR Deals team's coverage on Wednesday, you really have to take a minute to see what you've been missing. Highlights from our deals coverage on Wednesday include new all-time low pricing of just $149.98 on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro also available at an all-time low price, an insane sale that gets you a Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet bundle with a $40 Show Mode Charging Dock for only $39.99 (full warranty, $120 value), UV-C smartphone sanitizers that are back in stock and shipping now from Amazon, $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad everyone loves, home security cameras for around $24 each that are just as good as $200 Nest Cams, an exclusive deal that gets you top-selling wireless noise cancelling headphones for just $34.99 with coupon code BGRCE060, as much as $50 off Nest smart thermostats, a 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $249.99, a 50-inch Roku 4K TV for $259.99, and plenty more.

Those deals are all fantastic and so are the rest of the bargains that BGR Deals is sharing with readers all day long, but there’s another sale happening on Wednesday that we definitely need to tell you about. When Best Buy kicked off its big Apple shopping event last week, we were under the impression that it was a limited-time sale for a few days only. Either someone forgot to end the sale or Best Buy had a change of heart, because the sale is still happening now! It will almost certainly end soon, so head over to the Best Buy site to check out the full shopping event. You’ll also find our choices for the 10 best deals below.

iPhone 11 Starting at $21.87/mo

iPhone 11 Starting at $21.87/mo

iPhone 11 for $15/mo with Sprint

iPhone 11 for $15/mo with Sprint

Free $50 Best Buy e-gift Card with iPhone 11

Free $50 Best Buy e-gift Car with iPhone 11

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods: $139.99 (save $20)

(AirPods are $1 cheaper today at Amazon, and the model with wireless charging is $30 off)

Apple Watch Series 5

GPS Always-On Retina display 30% larger screen² Swimproof³ ECG app¹ Electrical and optical heart sensors Built-in compass Elevation Emergency SOS⁴ Fall detection S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor² watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist Aluminum case

Apple Watch Series 5: Save up to $50

MacBook Air

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology³ Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor Intel Iris Plus Graphics Fast SSD storage 8GB of memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life¹ Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver The latest version of macOS Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available

MacBook Air: Save up to $200, plus 24-month financing available

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.99 (save $150)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

Totally wireless high-performance earphones Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case) Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause Powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation Earbuds connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low¹ Enhanced phone call performance and call handling from either earbud

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $199.99 (save $50)

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless: $89.99 (save $110)

Apple Music – Free Apple Music for 3 months (new subscribers only)

Get 50 million songs ad-free Download and play music offline Play your entire iTunes library Get exclusive and original content Listen across all your devices No commitment, cancel anytime

Apple Music – Free Apple Music for 3 months (new subscribers only)

Image Source: Alan Diaz/AP/REX/Shutterstock