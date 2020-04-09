- Netflix is everyone’s favorite streaming platform and it has a huge month planned in April, with dozens and dozens of additions to the company’s catalog spread out over the course of the month.
- We’ve already told you about the 53 new Netflix original movies and shows set to debut in April, but there’s plenty more to be excited about.
- A whopping 68 different movies will be added to Netflix this month, and many of them are already available to stream right now.
Regular readers know that we spend a whole lot of time covering new content that gets added to Netflix’s catalog. These days, we’re spending even more time than usual because so many people are self-quarantined right now due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That means you need all the new content you can get each month, and there’s plenty to be excited about in April.
Netflix is adding 53 new original shows and movies to its catalog this month, but we already told you about all those. Now, it’s time to focus specifically on movies, both original and films from third-party studios. In fact, it’s the third-party additions you should really be excited about this month because there are so many great movies that are already available to stream because they popped up on April 1st. Highlights include all the Lethal Weapon movies, Minority Report, Road to Perdition, Sherlock Holmes, the Matrix trilogy, The Hangover, The Social Network, and plenty more.
You’ll find the entire list of new movies coming to Netflix in April 2020 below. And if you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything in March, here’s Netflix’s March movie roundup.
Streaming April 1st
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Streaming April 2nd
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Streaming April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
Streaming April 5th
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Streaming April 10th
- LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
- The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
- Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 15th
- The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 16th
- Despicable Me
- Hail, Caesar!
- Jem and the Holograms
Streaming April 17th
- Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
- Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
- Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 18th
- The Green Hornet
Streaming April 20th
- The Vatican Tapes
Streaming April 22nd
- Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
- The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
- The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 24th
- Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 26th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 27th
- Battle: Los Angeles
Streaming April 29th
- A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 30th
- Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM