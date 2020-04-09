Netflix is everyone’s favorite streaming platform and it has a huge month planned in April, with dozens and dozens of additions to the company’s catalog spread out over the course of the month.

We’ve already told you about the 53 new Netflix original movies and shows set to debut in April, but there’s plenty more to be excited about.

A whopping 68 different movies will be added to Netflix this month, and many of them are already available to stream right now.

Regular readers know that we spend a whole lot of time covering new content that gets added to Netflix’s catalog. These days, we’re spending even more time than usual because so many people are self-quarantined right now due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. That means you need all the new content you can get each month, and there’s plenty to be excited about in April.

Netflix is adding 53 new original shows and movies to its catalog this month, but we already told you about all those. Now, it’s time to focus specifically on movies, both original and films from third-party studios. In fact, it’s the third-party additions you should really be excited about this month because there are so many great movies that are already available to stream because they popped up on April 1st. Highlights include all the Lethal Weapon movies, Minority Report, Road to Perdition, Sherlock Holmes, the Matrix trilogy, The Hangover, The Social Network, and plenty more.

You’ll find the entire list of new movies coming to Netflix in April 2020 below. And if you want to make sure you didn’t miss anything in March, here’s Netflix’s March movie roundup.

Streaming April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Streaming April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 4th

Angel Has Fallen

Streaming April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Streaming April 10th

Streaming April 15th

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 16th

Despicable Me

Hail, Caesar!

Jem and the Holograms

Streaming April 17th

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 18th

The Green Hornet

Streaming April 20th

The Vatican Tapes

Streaming April 22nd

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 24th

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

