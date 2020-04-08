If you’re on the hunt for new shows to watch on TV or on your favorite streaming service, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

This week’s list of the top 10 new shows and new seasons of returning shows is dominated by Netflix, as is expected, but there is one entry from a network we don’t see very often on these lists.

Most of the BGR team lives and works right around the novel coronavirus hot zones in New York and New Jersey, which means we’ve been in self-imposed quarantine for several weeks now. Let us tell you… it doesn’t get any easier. You do get used to it though, and it’s a weird feeling when every day is basically the same. Sometimes, the only things that separate one day from the next are which stories we cover here on the site and what we stream on Netflix when the workday is done.

If you’ve been streaming movies and shows or watching traditional TV much more frequently than usual, you’re definitely not alone. Unfortunately, watching more content means you run out of content to watch even faster than normal. Finding new shows might seem like it should be easy with a service like Netflix where there are 53 new original movies and full seasons of TV series set to be released in April alone, but all that content can often make things even more difficult when you’re looking for something new to watch. Where do you even start?

There are plenty of different ways to discover new movies and shows to watch on TV or your streaming services of choice. You can ask friends and family what they’ve been watching lately. When you’re done listening to 14 different people tell you to watch Tiger King because it’s soooooo crazy (meh), there’s another great tool at your disposal.

TV Time is a great mobile app utilized by millions of iPhone and Android users to keep track of the shows they’re watching on TV and on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more. Each week, the developers behind the app anonymize all that data and analyze it to see which shows people are watching most. On this week’s TV Time list of shows on the rise, there are definitely some solid shows that you need to check out if you haven’t started them already.

It goes without saying that Money Heist is at the top of this week’s list in the #1 spot since the latest installment of the wildly popular Spanish-language thriller was just released last week. Two more extremely popular are in the #2 and #3 slots, Ozark, season 3 of which just hit Netflix last week, and Unorthodox. NBC’s Community is in the #4 spot this week, but Netflix is back again at #5 with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Meh.

Two different shows from The CW occupy the next two spots on this week’s list, Charmed at #6 and Black Lightning at #7. Itaewon Class is #8 and it’s actually on Netflix as well despite being listed with its original network in South Korea. Killing Eve returned recently to give BBC America a rare appearance on the list at #9, and New Amsterdam on NBC rounds out the top 10.

Here’s a quick recap:

