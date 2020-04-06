Netflix is the streaming platform of choice for so many people across the United States, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people without a job and struggling to pay bills.

Cancelling Netflix for a few months until you’re able to start working again is a good way to save money, but you also still need ways to entertain yourself and your family.

Many people don’t realize this, but Verizon Wireless customers with any one of eight different plans can get a year of Disney+ for free.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve fallen on hard times because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. Millions and millions of people across the country have found themselves without work due to the closure of nonessential businesses in many regions. Even workers at businesses that have been deemed essential are being laid off, in fact. Many restaurants are only allowed to do takeout, for example, so the majority of servers at these establishments have found themselves out of a job.

Times are tough, but this will eventually pass and we’ll all pick up the pieces together. In the meantime, people are trying to find ways to save money so they can continue to pay bills until they find work again. Last month, we reposted an earlier article where we rounded up 10 great services that stream movies and TV shows for free. Cancelling Netflix for a few months and streaming content with those services instead is a great way to save money while times are tough. Then when you go back to work, you can just reactivate your Netflix account and catch up on everything you missed, like the 53 new Netflix original movies and shows set for release in April.

Now, it’s time to add an eleventh streaming service to the list: Disney+. You might be thinking that Disney+ isn’t free, and that’s true for many people. If you’re a Verizon Wireless subscriber with any one of eight different plans, or if you plan to sign up for Fios anytime soon, you can get a full year of Disney+ for free. We told you all about how to set it up earlier this year, but now is the perfect time to go over it again.

With that, here’s the important info from our earlier coverage:

Disney+ offers a crazy amount of value for as little as $5.83 per month on the annual plan. Right from the start, you get nearly all the blockbuster Marvel movies, almost every Disney movie and show that has ever been made, every episode of The Simpsons, National Geographic content, all the beloved Pixar movies, and more. Then on top of that, you also get access to exclusive content from the Star Wars Universe (The Mandalorian, etc.), upcoming MCU shows (What If…?, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, etc.), Disney movies and shows (Lady and the Tramp, etc.), and more. Again, it is absolutely worth every penny and then some. But again, why would you pay for it if you don’t have to?

Verizon generated some buzz last year by offering subscribers Apple Music for free along with its unlimited wireless plans, but an even better offer launched late last year. Verizon is giving a free year of Disney+ to every single person who subscribes to a 4G or 5G unlimited wireless plan, or to anyone who subscribes to Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

Here are some key points from Verizon’s announcement:

On November 12, Verizon will begin offering 12 months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers

New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers can also enjoy 12 months of Disney+ on us

Verizon customers can enjoy everything Disney+ has to offer, including high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, downloads for offline viewing, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles

Here’s the full list of all the different wireless plans that are eligible for the deal:

Verizon Unlimited plan

Go Unlimited

Beyond Unlimited

Above Unlimited

Get More Unlimited

Do More Unlimited

Play More Unlimited

Start Unlimited

This promotion is available to existing Verizon Wireless subscribers as well as new ones, so you’re crazy if you don’t take advantage. As for Fios and 5G Home customers, only new accounts can get the free year of Disney+. How do you get in on the action? It’s simple: just visit Verizon’s Disney+ promotion page, scroll down until you see the button that says “Get Disney+,” then click it and log in. Then you’ll see this:

Click the “Get Disney+” button, follow the on-screen instructions, and you’ll be streaming The Mandalorian along with your choice of hundreds other shows and movies for free before you know it

Image Source: AP/Shutterstock