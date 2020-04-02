HBO is going to make nearly 500 hours of original and licensed content free to stream on HBO GO and HBO NOW starting on Friday, April 3rd to entertain everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nine HBO original series that will be free to stream are Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep, and The Wire.

There are also ten documentaries and twenty Warner Bros. theatrical releases streaming for free.

It’s not hard to find streaming content worth watching as you socially distance yourself from others during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but we aren’t going to complain if more shows and movies start streaming for free. Thankfully, that’s exactly what happened this week, as HBO announced on Thursday that will see nearly 500 hours of its most popular content will be available for free on HBO Now and HBO Go starting on Friday, April 3rd.

The nine original series that will be available for free are as follows:

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

HBO is also making the following documentaries available to stream for free:

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

And finally, a bunch of movies from Warner Bros. are going to be free as well:

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

The content will only be available for free for a limited time, so be sure to catch up on all of the shows and movies you’ve been meaning to watch before they go back behind the paywall.

