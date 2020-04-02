More and more people are stuck at home in the US as we continue to hunker down and do our part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Needless to say, more people at home means more people looking to binge-watch new shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and even regular old pay TV.

This week’s top 10 list of the shows people are binge-watching most has several titles that we would all expect to appear, but there’s also a fairly big surprise.

It’s week 2 of coronavirus quarantine and… wait… is it week 2 or week 3? Is it week 4? Does time even exist anymore? If you’re like us and you’re self-quarantined in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease it causes, time is starting to get a bit blurry for you. It’s all too easy to lose track of what day it is when every day is basically the same. Hopefully you’re lucky enough to be able to work or take classes from home because that definitely helps. Even still, you’ll need things to do outside of work and binge-watching new shows on your favorite streaming services or on TV is near the top of most people’s lists. Will all this free time on our hands though, many people are having trouble finding good shows to check out. If you’re in that camp, and if you’re tired of every single person you know in real life and online telling you to watch the same damn show — we know, we know, Tiger King is crazy — then a great place to start is with a roundup of the most popular shows out right now that everyone is binge-watching.

Each week, the developers behind TV Time analyze data from their popular mobile app to figure out which shows people are binge-watching most. It’s not an exact science, of course, but the TV Time app is used by millions of people to keep track of all the shows they’re watching on TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more. When a person records having watched four or more episodes of the same show in one day, that’s counted as a binge-watching session. Then, all the data is anonymized and aggregated to see which show people are binge-watching most.

It’s absolutely no surprise that the new season of Netflix’s hit Spanish-language drama Elite held onto its #1 spot this week, but there is a pretty big surprise on the list. Or should we say, not on the list; Netflix has four or five shows on the top 10 list each and every week, but this week there are only two Netflix shows to be found. Actually, Netflix has this week’s bookends — Elite at #1 and Lucifer at #10.

Two NBC shows are in the #2 and #3 spots, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Friends, and Grey’s Anatomy is #4. AMC’s The Walking Dead jumps from #9 last week to #5 this week, reminding us one more time that it somehow still exists. The History Channel’s Vikings is #6, Riverdale on The CW is #7, and the new USA show Dare Me is #8. The 100 on CW jumps one spot from last week’s list to #9 this week, and as we already noted, Lucifer on Netflix is #10.

