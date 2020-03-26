People across the US are spending more time at home than ever as they shelter in place in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some people are able to work from home or take classes from home, but we all have much more free time on our hands than ever before.

That means streaming and TV viewership numbers are way up, and new data from TV Time tells us which TV shows people are binge-watching most while cooped up at home.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and all the other popular streaming services out there are in store for quite a boost in concurrent streams over the coming weeks and months. In fact, it looks like it’s already proving to be too much to bear at times, considering Netflix just suffered a brief nationwide outage yesterday. People across the country and around the world are hunkered down at home right now, doing their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Needless to say, that means many people are spending a lot more time than they usually do watching TV or streaming movies and shows from their favorite streaming services (if you’re strapped for cash, by the way, don’t forget to check out our roundup of 10 services that stream TV shows and movies for free).

If you’re one of the responsible people out there who is staying indoors at home as much as possible, you’re undoubtedly in search of new content to watch. Netflix subscribers alone have 55 new originals to enjoy this month, including the new season of Ozark that premieres on Friday, and there are 53 more Netflix original TV shows and movies set to debut next month in April. Then you add in all the other services out there and it can be overwhelming. Thankfully, TV-tracking app TV Time releases new reports each week that tell us about the shows everyone is binge-watching most, and this week’s report just came out.

TV Time is an app used by millions of people to record which shows they’re watching on TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. When someone tracks four or more episodes of a show in one day with the app, TV Time counts it as a binge session. Then, the developers behind the app release a new list each week that shows us what everyone is binge-watching most.

On this week’s list, Netflix dominates yet again with three different appearances including the Spanish-language Elite, which is #1 on the list for the second week in a row. Friends climbs to #2 this week and Grey’s Anatomy is #3, while The CW’s Riverdale falls one spot to #4. Netflix’s On My Block rounds out the top 5. Another Netflix show, Greenhouse Academy, comes in at #6 while NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine is #7 and The History Channel’s Vikings is #9. The Walking Dead just returned and is currently #9, though we really can’t believe anyone still watches it, and The CW’s The 100 closes out the top 10.

Here’s a quick recap:

