Fast food chains are offering free delivery and nice deals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fast food chains with ongoing promotions include McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Subway, Burger King, and many more.

With millions of Americans quarantined, fast food chains have seen business decline drastically over the past few weeks.

Though many restaurants and fast food spots have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, the fact that millions of people are in complete lockdown mode means that many food establishments have seen business plummet over the past few weeks.

In an effort to boost business and encourage quarantined folks to order in, some fast food restaurants like McDonald’s and Subway have started offering free delivery promotions to users via apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats, Door Dash, Postmates, and others.

Some other national chains who are also offering free delivery deals include Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Del Taco. Though cutting the delivery fee for food orders may not seem like a lot, the charge can sometimes be as high as $6 depending on the restaurant in question and the food delivery app you’re using.

With McDonald’s in particular, it’s worth noting that the free delivery promotion only applies to orders on $15 and above. Chipotle, meanwhile, requires an order to hit a $10 threshold before the free delivery kicks in.

Recently, Good Housekeeping compiled a list of all the restaurants — fast food and otherwise — currently offering compelling deals on meals and free delivery during the coronavirus lockdown.

A few of the more notable deals can be viewed below:

Boston Market: All online and app orders come with free delivery. Get a free cookie when you join Boston Market’s Rotisserie Rewards program.

All online and app orders come with free delivery. Get a free cookie when you join Boston Market’s Rotisserie Rewards program. Burger King: Get two free kids meals with any purchase on the Burger King app. Orders $10 and up are eligible for free delivery, depending on location.

Get two free kids meals with any purchase on the Burger King app. Orders $10 and up are eligible for free delivery, depending on location. Chipotle: Now through March 31, all orders over $10 come with free delivery.

Now through March 31, all orders over $10 come with free delivery. Cracker Barrel: Now through April 1, get free, contactless delivery for all orders over $15.

Now through April 1, get free, contactless delivery for all orders over $15. Del Taco: All orders are eligible for contact-free delivery on Grubhub, Postmates, and Doordash.

All orders are eligible for contact-free delivery on Grubhub, Postmates, and Doordash. Denny’s: Now until April 12, get $5 off orders of $20 or more, and free delivery.

Now until April 12, get $5 off orders of $20 or more, and free delivery. Dunkin’: Now through April 6, get free delivery and $3 off on Grubhub orders of $15 or more from participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

Now through April 6, get free delivery and $3 off on Grubhub orders of $15 or more from participating Dunkin’ restaurants. IHOP: Now through April 19, use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20% off your first online order. Free delivery with no minimum required.

Now through April 19, use code IHOP20 at checkout to get 20% off your first online order. Free delivery with no minimum required. Jersey Mike’s: Get free delivery on all orders placed through the app until further notice.

Get free delivery on all orders placed through the app until further notice. KFC: Now through April 26, all orders come with free delivery. With Grubhub

delivery orders, you can select the option for contact-free delivery at checkout.

Now through April 26, all orders come with free delivery. With Grubhub delivery orders, you can select the option for contact-free delivery at checkout. Little Caesars: Now through March 29, get free delivery on online orders over $10.

Now through March 29, get free delivery on online orders over $10. McDonald’s: Select locations are giving free meals to kids. Call your local chain to get more information.

Select locations are giving free meals to kids. Call your local chain to get more information. Moe’s Southwest Grill: Now through April 12, get free delivery on orders over $10.

Now through April 12, get free delivery on orders over $10. Olive Garden: Get two meals for the price of one — $12.99 — with their “Buy One, Take One” promotion. Free, no-contact delivery is available on orders with a $40 minimum.

Get two meals for the price of one — $12.99 — with their “Buy One, Take One” promotion. Free, no-contact delivery is available on orders with a $40 minimum. Panda Express: Now until April 17, feed the whole family with a $20 Family Meal when you order online or through the Panda Express app.

Now until April 17, feed the whole family with a $20 Family Meal when you order online or through the Panda Express app. Red Lobster: Now until April 12, all orders come with free delivery.

Now until April 12, all orders come with free delivery. Taco Bell: Get free Grubhub delivery on all orders over $12.

Get free Grubhub delivery on all orders over $12. TGI Friday’s: Use code FREEKIDS to get a free kids entrée with online orders of $20 or more.

Use code FREEKIDS to get a free kids entrée with online orders of $20 or more. Wendy’s: Get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any breakfast purchase. All orders $10 are eligible for free delivery on Grubhub and Postmates.