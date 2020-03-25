The coronavirus lockdown has prompted many artists to hop on social media and engage more directly with fans.

Some musicians have recently started live streaming concerts from home while under quarantine.

Even top tier musicians like Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Chris Martin are getting in on the fun.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus has much of the world on lockdown, and some celebrities simply have no idea what to do with themselves. Case in point: Madonna has been going wild on Twitter and has been posting videos that, at times, are downright nonsensical. The most bizarre post she had involved her floating in a milky bath with rose petals talking about how the coronavirus is the great equalizer. In another post, she started singing a parody song about fried fish. The performance was so cringe-worthy it even prompted Weird Al, the king of parody, to respond: “See? Not so easy, is it?”

Not all celebrities, however, are completely lacking in self-awareness. In fact, some athletes, actors, and musicians have been posting a lot of good content while stuck on lockdown. Some musicians, for instance, have decided to hold free and impromptu concerts in their living rooms for free. And we’re not talking about some C-level musicians you’ve never heard of. We’re talking about A-listers like Garth Brooks, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, and many more.

If you haven’t yet seen one of these videos live, you’re missing out on something of a surreal and unique experience. This past Monday, for instance, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood put on a private concert from their house that attracted 3.4 million viewers on FaceBook Live. Yesterday, Brooks and Yearwood went live again and even fielded requests from viewers.

For a little glimpse into what you’re missing, here’s a video of Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello putting on a makeshift performance on Instagram.

So where do you go if you want to take advantage of some of these intriguing performances? Well, there’s a lot to keep track of, but Offers.com has put together a nice list of online destinations for music you should keep in mind.

A few notable selections can be viewed below and include heavy hitters such as Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Americana Highways is live streaming “Live Music From the Quarantine,” a series with four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week on Facebook Live. Here’s the schedule of artists.

Armin van Buuren’s live stream, “Beat the Silence,” will stream music daily via Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Billboard’s Live-At-Home is bringing live music into homes on their Facebook page. ’80s musician Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series at 3 p.m. ET. on March 26.

Mary Chapin Carpenter has launched “Songs From Home,” a new online music series on Facebook.

Charli XCX is launching a new Instagram Live series of daily “self-isolating” shows.

Christine and the Queens will go live on Instagram daily at 6 p.m. ET, promising “guests and weird concepts.”

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is livestreaming from his home studio at 7 p.m. ET daily on YouTube

Diplo spins a two hour DJ set entitled, “Corona World Tour,” on select days at 10 p.m. ET through his YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. He plans to continue doing this as long as people are social distancing or in quarantine.

Echosmith will perform acoustic shows during their “The Lonely Generation Acoustic Digital Tour” from April 1-14 on their Instagram and Facebook.

Garth Brooks has a weekly series on Facebook called “Inside Studio G” on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET.

Glass Animals singer Dave Bayley is launching “Quarantine Covers” on YouTube, which will feature him covering fan-requested songs and going through the gear he used to record them.

JoJo takes requests to cover during her live streaming at 3 p.m. ET every day on her Instagram.

Machine Gun Kelly performs daily quick guitar covers called, “#LockdownSessions” on their Instagram.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform live on Instagram every day at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Tori Kelly is live every day on Instagram at 4 p.m. ET.

Metallica launched a new concert series on Mondays called, “#MetallicaMondays,” on YouTube and Facebook.

MTV launched “Unplugged at Home” featuring different artists performing acoustic sets at home on YouTube. They’ll announce more artists in the coming weeks.

Rolling Stone magazine launched a new series on Instagram called, ‘In My Room’, at 3 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Tidal is hosting a “Check In” series with Elliott Wilson and special guests on Instagram.

Rob Thomas is regularly sharing “#SocialDistanceSessions” on Instagram, encouraging other artists to take part.

Vanessa Carlton, who was made famous by her first hit, “A Thousand Miles” in 2002, sings two songs every day on her Instagram performance at 6 p.m. ET until March 27 when she releases her sixth album “Love Is An Art.”

The World Health Organization set up its Together At Home campaign where you can learn more about COVID-19, watch live performances from the most popular musicians during WHO’s free concert series, and donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser. They also stream live concerts on their Instagram.

Yo-Yo Ma is planning to perform live on Instagram regularly with his “Songs of Comfort” series.

Image Source: Photo by TIAGO PETINGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock