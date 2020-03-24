On account of the coronavirus spreading across the globe, Ndemic Creations will update its popular Plague Inc. game with a brand new mode.

The new mode lets players stop a deadly virus from spreading. In the standard mode, players try and spread a virus across the world.

The coronavirus is still spreading aggressively throughout the world and has resulted in more than 18,000 deaths. Incidentally, the lockdown in Wuhan, China has come to an end.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

A few weeks ago, the popular iPhone game Plague Inc. was booted from the App Store in China under mysterious circumstances. The game, if you’re not familiar with it, is effectively a simulation where users are challenged to create a deadly disease and spread it across the world as scientists and medical health professionals look to contain it. It admittedly sounds morbid at first glance, but the game is incredibly and surprisingly educational. The game is also immersive, addicting, and as a result, has won a number of awards over the years.

In light of the coronavirus, however, the Plague Inc. developers over at Ndemic Creations realized that having users actively try and spread a virus across the globe — when it’s actually happening in real life — may not sit well with everyone. As a result, the company today announced that it will be introducing a new game mode wherein users will be tasked with stopping an infectious disease as opposed to spreading it.

There’s no specific date as to when the new mode will be available, but the company indicated in a post that the update will be free to all users and will likely be coming soon. As to what we can expect out of the new game mode, Ndemic Creations writes:

Players will have to balance managing disease progression and boosting healthcare systems as well as controlling real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services. We are developing this game mode with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.

Incidentally, Ndemic Creations has also been putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to combating the coronavirus. The company has cumulatively donated $250,000 to groups like the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic,” said James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc. “We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19”. “We are delighted that Ndemic Creations have so generously contributed to our crucial vaccine development work, especially as we tackle the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19,” said Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. “Games have an important role in raising awareness of the challenges the world is currently facing. Only through a concerted, global response—with the private sector working together with Governments and philanthropies, pooling resources and expertise—can we hope to stop such emerging epidemic threats.” “In this unprecedented pandemic with unprecedented needs, global cooperation is more important than ever,” said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. “I am so thankful to Ndemic Creations’ contribution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their donation will support the World Health Organization’s lifesaving work.”

If you haven’t played Plague Inc. yet and are curious to check it out, you can download it from the App Store over here and from the Google Play store over here.

Image Source: Ndemic Creations