Italy remains the country hit hardest by the coronavirus, with the country having recorded upwards of 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

Italy, the world’s 8th largest economy, instituted a nationwide lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. The entire country, save for non-essential employees, now remains under quarantine.

A hilarious video compilation showcasing Italian Mayors dramatically scolding citizens who break quarantine has emerged.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

If there’s a silver lining to the fact that millions of people are currently stuck at home for what might possibly weeks on end, it’s that memes — coronavirus-related and otherwise — have absolutely been on fire lately. Coupled with some of the creative projects I’ve seen people post on Twitter and Facebook over the past few days, it’s clear that the lockdown is fueling creativity in a very cool way.

There’s an old adage that says, truth is stranger than fiction. What’s also true is that sometimes the truth is funnier than fiction. So for as hilarious as all the online content has been recently, you’d be hard-pressed to find something funnier than this compilation of Italian Mayors lashing out at their constituents for violating quarantine. Now you might be forgiven for thinking this is fake — it’s just that funny — but rest assured that it’s 100% authentic.

Things get started with Vincenzo De Luca. Technically not a Mayor, but the President of Campania, De Luca comes out with guns blazing, telling folks that the police will come with flamethrowers to keep people from breaking quarantine.

From there, we move on to Cateno De Luca who is the Mayor of Messina. Now if you didn’t know any better, you might think that De Luca is looking to get into the acting business. With his hands gesticulating wildly for dramatic effect, he says:

I’m gonna catch you. Tomorrow. Not in a year. I’m the Mayor. You won’t ‘stroll’ in my town. I can’t formally ban you from leaving your house? Nice. I will ban you from stepping on public soil if not for proven necessities.

And believe it or not, folks, but we’re just getting started.

Following that is another Mayor who takes aim at people who have been using their dogs as excuses to walk outside.

I’m going to address you all. Where the f*** are you going? You and your dogs which must have an inflamed prostate?

All in all, the entire clip is comedy gold, and you can enjoy it in full below.

"I stopped him and said, 'Look, this isn't a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home."

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

Lastly, we have Italian Mayor Gianfilippo Bancheri dropping a few logic bombs on the masses.

“How it will be alright if people refuel vehicles at gas stations every day?” he asks rhetorically. “Why do you need gas so often if you have to stay at home?”

Incidentally, Italy remains the country that has been ravaged the hardest by the coronavirus. As it stands now, Italy has nearly 60,000 people who tested positive for the coronavirus and has seen more than 6,000 deaths as a result.

Image Source: SweetHour