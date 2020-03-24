After releasing five different versions of the iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 developer betas, Apple just released the final version of iOS 13.4 to the public.

It’s not a huge update, but iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 include new Memojis, a CarKey API that will let people use the iPhone as a car key, iCloud folder sharing, new keyboard shortcuts for the iPad, and to purchase bundled iOS and Mac apps.

With Apple’s updated iOS 14 platform set to debut at the virtual WWDC 2020 event Apple will host in June, iOS 13.4 could be the last major iOS 13 update to be released before the first iOS 14 beta is released this summer.

Apple released the fifth developer betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 last week, and it looks like enough wrinkles have now been ironed out to make the software fit for public consumption. Apple on Tuesday released the final version of iOS 13.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4 for the iPad, and they’re both available to download and install on Apple mobile devices beginning immediately. It seemed pretty obvious that the release would come today since Apple just released new iPad Pro models that ship with iPadOS 13.4, but now the new software is available to anyone and everyone with a supported Apple device.

As for new functionality, iOS 13.4 isn’t the most exciting new release but it does pack a few nice new features to go along with all the iOS 13.3 bugs that have been squashed. Examples include brand new Memojis, iCloud folder sharing, and the ability to bundle iOS and Mac apps, And let’s not forget the crazy new CarKey API that will let users leave their key fobs at home and use an iPhone as a car key on supported car models. On top of that, anyone who plans to buy Apple’s new Powerbeats4 wireless headphones will need iOS 13.4 in order to take full advantage of all the new features.

iOS 13.4 was obviously released alongside Apple’s corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

