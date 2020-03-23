Apple may announce a new Apple TV with more storage and a faster processor later this year. Apple TV was last updated more than two years ago.

tvOS will reportedly include a new Kids Mode feature that will allow parents to restrict access to certain programs and specific apps.

Apple will likely introduce tvOS at WWDC this year, an event which is now an online-only event due to the coronavirus.

According to a new post from Hebrew-language site The Verifier, Apple is planning to add some new Apple TV features to tvOS in the near future. Like any Apple rumor, you’ll want to take this report with a grain of salt, though it’s worth noting that the site has previously provided accurate information about upcoming iOS features.

That disclaimer aside, the site claims that the next tvOS release will allow Apple TV owners to create a dedicate Kids Mode which will naturally come with restrictions as to what type of content can be selected and viewed. Parents will also be able to restrict access to specified programs. Additionally, entire apps can be blocked. So, for example, parents can prevent their kids from even opening up apps like YouTube or HBO in the first place, if they so choose.

The new Kids Mode, it’s worth noting, isn’t just about blocking content. It will reportedly feature a brand new and immersive design tailor-made for children. In effect, with Kids Mode activated, many young children will likely be wholly unaware that they only have access to a limited range of content.

Aside from Kids Mode, the report adds that Apple plans to add screen time management features to tvOS. Similar to Screen Time feature already available on the iPhone and iPad, the next iteration of tvOS will allow users to see how much time they’ve spent viewing content on apps like Netflix and how long they’ve spent playing games on Apple Arcade.

The report further corroborates previous rumors we’ve seen regarding new Apple TV hardware. It’s been a while since we’ve seen an Apple TV refresh, so hopefully this particular rumor pans out. Specifically, a next-gen Apple TV is said to feature either an A11 or A12 processor. As a point of contrast, the current Apple TV boasts an A10X fusion chip.

We can also expect a nice storage bump on the next-gen Apple TV. The 32GB storage option is reportedly going away and will be replaced with a 64GB storage option. There will also be a model with 128GB of storage for those who want to pay a little bit extra.

The report concludes by noting that Apple may hold a special event announcing new Apple TV hardware sometime in November or December of this year. Meanwhile, a tvOS announcement will likely be made at WWDC this year, assuming that it proceeds as planned. Recall that WWDC this year will be an online-only event on account of the coronavirus. But seeing as how Google canceled Google I/O completely, the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus makes it hard to say with any level of certainty what WWDC will be like this year.

