- Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of April 2020.
- Some of the notable additions to Netflix this month include all six seasons of Community, all three Matrix movies, and new seasons of original shows like After Life and The Last Kingdom.
- Off the beaten path, I recommend Hi Score Girl and the Middleditch & Schwartz comedy specials.
There has perhaps never been a more welcome sight than this month’s extensive list of new releases coming soon to the Netflix streaming service. People all around the world are locked in their homes due to the current pandemic, and streaming is one of the many things we can do to keep ourselves occupied, and subsequently protect ourselves and others from becoming infected. So now you can plan the entire month of April around Netflix.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for April 2020 below:
Streaming April 1st
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Streaming April 2nd
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Streaming April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
- La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
Streaming April 5th
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Streaming April 6th
- The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 7th
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 9th
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming April 10th
- Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
- The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
- Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 14th
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 15th
- The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 16th
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Jem and the Holograms
Streaming April 17th
- Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
- #blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
- Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
- Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 18th
- The Green Hornet
Streaming April 20th
- Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Vatican Tapes
Streaming April 21st
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 22nd
- Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
- The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
- The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
- Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 25th
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
Streaming April 26th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 27th
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 29th
- A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 30th
- Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in April below:
Leaving April 4th
- American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving April 8th
- Movie 43
Leaving April 15th
- 21 & Over
Leaving April 16th
- Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving April 17th
- Big Fat Liar
Leaving April 19th
- The Longest Yard
Leaving April 24th
- The Ugly Truth
Leaving April 29th
- National Treasure
Leaving April 30th
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in April. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.