By Jacob Siegal
March 19th, 2020 at 11:17 AM
  • Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of April 2020.
  • Some of the notable additions to Netflix this month include all six seasons of Community, all three Matrix movies, and new seasons of original shows like After Life and The Last Kingdom.
  • Off the beaten path, I recommend Hi Score Girl and the Middleditch & Schwartz comedy specials.
There has perhaps never been a more welcome sight than this month’s extensive list of new releases coming soon to the Netflix streaming service. People all around the world are locked in their homes due to the current pandemic, and streaming is one of the many things we can do to keep ourselves occupied, and subsequently protect ourselves and others from becoming infected. So now you can plan the entire month of April around Netflix.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for April 2020 below:

Streaming April 1st

  • 40 Days and 40 Nights
  • Bloodsport
  • Cadillac Records
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
  • Community: Season 1-6
  • Deep Impact
  • God’s Not Dead
  • Just Friends
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space
  • Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Minority Report
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mud
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
  • Promised Land
  • Road to Perdition
  • Salt
  • School Daze
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Soul Plane
  • Sunrise in Heaven
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Death of Stalin
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • The Hangover
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • The Roommate
  • The Runaways
  • The Social Network
  • Wildling

Streaming April 2nd

  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 4th

  • Angel Has Fallen

Streaming April 5th

  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

Streaming April 14th

Streaming April 15th

Streaming April 16th

  • Despicable Me
  • Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fauda: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • Jem and the Holograms

Streaming April 17th

Streaming April 18th

  • The Green Hornet

Streaming April 20th

  • Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Midnight Gospel NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Vatican Tapes

Streaming April 21st

  • Bleach: The Assault
  • Bleach: The Bount
  • Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 22nd

  • Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Circus of Books NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • El silencio del pantano NETFLIX FILM
  • The Plagues of Breslau NETFLIX FILM
  • The Willoughbys NETFLIX FILM
  • Win the Wilderness NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 23rd

Streaming April 24th

Streaming April 25th

  • The Artist
  • Django Unchained

Streaming April 26th

Streaming April 27th

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in April below:

Leaving April 4th

  • American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving April 8th

  • Movie 43

Leaving April 15th

  • 21 & Over

Leaving April 16th

  • Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17th

  • Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19th

  • The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24th

  • The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29th

  • National Treasure

Leaving April 30th

  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Little Princess
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • The Craft
  • Crash
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • Dirty Harry
  • Driving Miss Daisy
  • Friday the 13th
  • Good Burger
  • GoodFellas
  • The Hangover
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Police Academy
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
  • Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
  • Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Rounders
  • Scream 2
  • Scream 3
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Space Jam
  • Spy Kids
  • Step Brothers
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • True Grit

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in April. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: After Life | Netflix
