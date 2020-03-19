Netflix just shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of April 2020.

Some of the notable additions to Netflix this month include all six seasons of Community, all three Matrix movies, and new seasons of original shows like After Life and The Last Kingdom.

Off the beaten path, I recommend Hi Score Girl and the Middleditch & Schwartz comedy specials.

There has perhaps never been a more welcome sight than this month’s extensive list of new releases coming soon to the Netflix streaming service. People all around the world are locked in their homes due to the current pandemic, and streaming is one of the many things we can do to keep ourselves occupied, and subsequently protect ourselves and others from becoming infected. So now you can plan the entire month of April around Netflix.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for April 2020 below:

Streaming April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Streaming April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 4th

Angel Has Fallen

Streaming April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Streaming April 6th

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming April 10th

Streaming April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 15th

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 16th

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

Streaming April 17th

Streaming April 18th

The Green Hornet

Streaming April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

Streaming April 21st

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 22nd

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 23rd

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Streaming April 25th

The Artist

Django Unchained

Streaming April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 29th

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 30th

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in April below:

Leaving April 4th

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving April 8th

Movie 43

Leaving April 15th

21 & Over

Leaving April 16th

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17th

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19th

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24th

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29th

National Treasure

Leaving April 30th

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in April. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

