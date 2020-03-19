New shows and movies streaming on Disney+ in April 2020 have been revealed.

In celebration of Earth Month, Disney is adding a collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature to Disney+.

Some other highlights in April include National Treasure, Doctor Doolittle, and Clone Wars.

Of all the months for the release schedule on Disney+ to slow to a crawl, this certainly wasn’t the best choice. If there is one streaming service that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic most noticeably, it’s got to be Disney+, as virtually all of the big shows set to arrive on the service in the coming months have had to stop production due to the virus. That includes every Marvel show currently in development.

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t have much to make up for the missing shows in the meantime. The only real highlights this month (at least in terms of what I recognize) are National Treasure and several new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It’s fairly barren otherwise, though the Earth Month collection looks intriguing.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of April:

Streaming April 1st

Doctor Doolittle

Streaming April 3rd

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Life on the Edge | “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

Dolphin Reef

Diving with Dolphins | “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 208 – “Marry ME”

Shop Class | Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

One Day At Disney | Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Be Our Chef | Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

Streaming April 10th

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

A Celebration of the Music from Coco | Premiere – Special

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 708 – “Together Again”

Shop Class | Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

One Day At Disney | Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Be Our Chef | Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”

Streaming April 12th

PJ Masks (S3)

Streaming April 17th

Brain Games (S8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Shop Class | Finale – Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

One Day At Disney | Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Be Our Chef | Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Streaming April 19th

Just Roll with It (S1)

Streaming April 20th

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

Streaming April 22nd

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Streaming April 23rd

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

Streaming April 24th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 125 – “WALL•E: Recycling Container”

One Day At Disney | Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Be Our Chef | Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”

Streaming April 30th

National Treasure

Earth Month Collection

Disneynature

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

National Geographic

America’s National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

The Flood

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of April. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in May.

