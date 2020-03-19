- New shows and movies streaming on Disney+ in April 2020 have been revealed.
- In celebration of Earth Month, Disney is adding a collection of documentaries, series, and films from National Geographic and Disneynature to Disney+.
- Some other highlights in April include National Treasure, Doctor Doolittle, and Clone Wars.
Of all the months for the release schedule on Disney+ to slow to a crawl, this certainly wasn’t the best choice. If there is one streaming service that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic most noticeably, it’s got to be Disney+, as virtually all of the big shows set to arrive on the service in the coming months have had to stop production due to the virus. That includes every Marvel show currently in development.
Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t have much to make up for the missing shows in the meantime. The only real highlights this month (at least in terms of what I recognize) are National Treasure and several new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It’s fairly barren otherwise, though the Earth Month collection looks intriguing.
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service in the month of April:
Streaming April 1st
- Doctor Doolittle
Streaming April 3rd
- A Tale of Two Critters
- In a Nutshell
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- Fish Hooks (S1-3)
- How to Play Football
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Penguins
- Pluto’s Party
- Sea Scouts
- Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- The Straight Story
- Life on the Edge | “Penguins Behind the Scenes”
- Dolphin Reef
- Diving with Dolphins | “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings | Episode 208 – “Marry ME”
- Shop Class | Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
- Be Our Chef | Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
Streaming April 10th
- Life Below Zero (S14)
- Paradise Island (S1)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco | Premiere – Special
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 708 – “Together Again”
- Shop Class | Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
- Be Our Chef | Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”
Streaming April 12th
- PJ Masks (S3)
Streaming April 17th
- Brain Games (S8)
- Let’s Stick Together
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
- Pluto’s Purchase
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
- Shop Class | Finale – Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
- Be Our Chef | Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”
Streaming April 19th
- Just Roll with It (S1)
Streaming April 20th
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
Streaming April 22nd
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
Streaming April 23rd
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)
Streaming April 24th
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 125 – “WALL•E: Recycling Container”
- One Day At Disney | Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
- Be Our Chef | Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”
Streaming April 30th
- National Treasure
Earth Month Collection
Disneynature
- African Cats
- Chimpanzee
- Bears
- Born in China
- Crimson Wing
- Monkey Kingdom
- Wings of Life
National Geographic
- America’s National Parks
- Wild Yellowstone
- The Flood
- JANE
- Before the Flood
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Hostile Planet
- Wild Russia
- One Strange Rock
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Great Migrations
- Earth Live
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Into the Grand Canyon
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of April. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in May.