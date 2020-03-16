Microsoft made another surprise Xbox Series X announcement, revealing the full specs of the new console as well as more details about the new Xbox controller that will be bundled with it.

The controller will feature several design improvements to enhance accessibility, Microsoft said.

The Wireless Controller will also connect to a range of devices, not just the new Xbox, and it’ll feature lower latency, as well as fast USB-C battery charging support.

Microsoft on Monday made another surprise Xbox announcement, the third one since the big reveal last year. It started in mid-December with the Series X name and design reveal. About a month ago, Microsoft detailed the console’s main specs and features, without going into too many hardware specifics.

The company’s new announcements provide those specifics, including the storage information we craved, as well as the first demos of the console. The company also revealed more information on the new Xbox controller. The device has been slightly redesigned and supports additional features. Like the PlayStation 5’s controller, the Xbox controller can be charged via USB-C. But there seems to be at least one DualShock 5 feature Xbox won’t match.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller that will ship with the new Series X this holiday season, according to Microsoft, features a streamlined design to increase accessibility, especially when it comes to younger gamers.

Image Source: Microsoft

Microsoft rounded the bumpers, rounded and slightly reduced parts around the triggers, and “carefully” sculpting the grips. Also, the triggers and bumpers have a new dot pattern meant to provide a better grip, while the new D-pad design has been adapted to fit various game types that require all sorts of movement. The D-pad also features a recess to support the thumb.

The new controller is backward compatible with the Xbox One and can connect to a variety of devices, including PC, Android, and iPhone, via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that should make pairing even easier. The controller will also remember multiple devices. When it comes to charging, the device supports USB-C connectivity, although it’s unclear whether the Series X has any USB-C ports of its own. The controller also supports wired headsets.

One of the more exciting features of the new controller concerns latency. The Wireless Controller will come with DLI support, which is short for Dynamic Latency Input. This is technology in the console and the HDMI connection to the TV which allows the controller to send information more frequently than before. That information is matched with exact frames on the screen, which results in a more precise gaming experience.

Finally, the controller features a share button that lets gamers capture screenshots and record video during gameplay.

Image Source: Microsoft

The new Xbox Wireless Controller will not have a touchscreen, however. And Microsoft didn’t address improvements to the haptics, if there are any. Sony made a big deal of the DualShock 5’s new haptics back in October. Sony, however, still has yet to actually show us its controller, or its next-gen console for that matter.

Image Source: Xbox