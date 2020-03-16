Apple’s iPhone 12 release date might have been set in stone and one point, but the company’s plans are reportedly up in the air right now.

Some reports suggest that Apple still intends to unveil its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones in September, but that they might not be released until sometime in October or even November, depending on how things play out with the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the next-generation iPhone lineup’s release, there are many things we know about the design and features thanks to leaks from multiple reliable sources.

The biggest news in the world right now is obviously the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that will continue to spread across the globe for many months to come. It’s already more serious than both SARS and H1N1, and things aren’t going to get better anytime soon. There are obviously far more important concerns than what that might mean for the release of a smartphone, but Apple’s iPhone 12 plans still have an enormous impact on its business, on the businesses of its suppliers and manufacturing partners, and on Apple fans. The iPhone isn’t just a little gadget, it’s actually a very crucial piece of the global economy.

It will be quite some time before we know exactly what Apple’s plans are for the release of its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones. With at least 6 months to go until they’re made official, however, there is a whole lot we do know. Leaks from several reliable sources with good track records have shed plenty of light on Apple’s new iPhone 12 design and on some of the new key features we can expect to see when iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models finally do hit store shelves.

Most of what we know at this point comes from the same source, and it’s none other than TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He has been the primary source of information about unreleased Apple products for many years now, and he has had plenty to say about the new iPhone 12 series.

First and foremost, there are two huge changes in store when the iPhone 12 lineup is released. One big change is the design of the phones, which Kuo says will feature flat metal edges similar to what Apple did on the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. The second big change will be the number of phones Apple releases — for the first time ever, Apple will apparently create four different iPhone 12 models instead of the three that most people are expecting. Apple has released three new high-end iPhone models each year since 2017. This year, however, there will seemingly be two new iPhone 12 models and two new iPhone 12 Pro models. Here’s a graphic from Kuo that breaks them down:

A more recent iPhone 12 leak from a different reliable source added even more new information about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone models. According to that leak, the new handsets will sport a 64-megapixel main rear camera, Night mode will work across all rear camera sensors instead of just the main wide-angle camera, and all the new iPhone 12 models will have an upgraded OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We already took a peek last week at what Apple’s new iPhone 12 series phones will really look like. Aside from the glaring error we explained regarding the camera, the video we shared is believed to be a very accurate representation of the iPhone 12 Pro phones Apple will release later this year. Now, let’s take a look at what the “perfect” iPhone 12 might look like, complete with a much sleeker all-screen design. Anyone who uses a recent iPhone model will tell you that that notch isn’t a big deal at all, but it would still be nice to see a new iPhone with a more modern display design. Perhaps the iPhone 13 will look something like the stunning iPhone concept you’ll see in the video below, which was created by graphic designer Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully for the YouTube channel DBS Designing.

An in-display fingerprint reader would be fantastic on an upcoming iPhone, but only if it aligns with rumors suggesting that Apple will use a new type of sensor that can read fingerprints anywhere on the bottom half of the display instead of just in one tiny touch target. We would also love to see that on iPhones that still have Face ID so that users can take advantage of whichever security method they choose.

Sadly, the real iPhone 12 phones will be nothing like the versions shown in this video, but that doesn’t make Auckburaully’s vision any less stunning. You can check out more images from every conceivable angle over on his Behance page.