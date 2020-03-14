Pi Day 2020 is today, and there are tons of deals available from big restaurants and retailers across the country.

All the best Pi Day deals that are available out there today can be found in this roundup

If you do decide to go out and take advantage of any of these great freebies and discounts, you should continue being safe and using social distancing in an effort to avoid contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Pi Day 2020 is officially here! It might not be quite as exciting as it was back in 2015, but today is still March 14th — or 3.14 — which is affectionately known as Pi Day. You know, pi. As in π. As in 3.141592653589793238 and so on. Pi Day has always been an opportunity for pizzerias, bakeries, and other purveyors of delicious delights to offer freebies and deals. Offers.com always rounds up all the best deals each year, and it did the same thing today for Pi Day 2020. You’ll find everything you need down below and remember to call your favorite small, local shops in your area because they might have special Pi Day deals of their own. If you are going to go out to take advantage of any of these deals though, please do your best to be safe, wash your hands constantly, and keep as much distance as you can between you and everyone else.

7-Eleven: To celebrate National Pie Day, 7-Eleven is offering two pizza deals available in-store and on the 7NOW app. First, you can go to a store or place a 7NOW delivery order to get a whole pizza for just $3.14. Or, as a second option, scan your 7Rewards app in-store on March 14, and you’ll get a slice for only 50 cents.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Celebrate Pi Day with a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. This offer is valid for dine-in guests only.

Blaze Pizza: On March 14, get a 11-inch pizza for $3.14. This offer will be available in the Blaze Pizza app beginning at 3:14 local time on March 14.

Bojangles: The restaurant is celebrating Pi Day by offering three of their sweet potato pies for $3.14.

Boston Market: On March 14, Boston Market will be offering a special buy-one-get-one deal on their Chicken Pot Pies. All you have to do is bring in a Pi Day coupon from their site (or show it on your phone) and you’ll be able to enjoy one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another Pot Pie and drink.

Cheddars Casual Café: Order a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and get a Cheddar’s Pot Pie for free on March 14.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is bringing back their “Pi(e) One, Get One” deal. Customers who buy their Cheddar’s freshly-baked Homemade Chicken Pot Pie on March 14 will get another one for free. No coupon necessary.

CiCi’s Pizza: Print this coupon and get a $3.14 adult buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and a large drink on Pi Day.

DoorDash: In celebration of Pi Day, DoorDash is teaming up with Mod Pizza to offer you a free “infinite” topping pizza when you spend $3.14. To redeem your free pizza, simply use the code MODPIDAY on the DoorDash app or website on March 14.

The Fresh Market: Come enjoy delicious pies from The Fresh Market. Their 9-inch apple and cherry pies from the bakery along with their chicken pot pie from the deli will be $3.14 off on March 14 only.

Grand Traverse Pie: In honor of Pi Day, the restaurant chain will be offering a free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase.

Grubhub: To celebrate Pi Day, Grubhub is taking $3.14 off the price of your total order from the following six restaurants: BJ’s Brewhouse, CPK, Lou Malnati’s, Pizza Hut, Sbarro and Schlotzsky’s.

Hungry Howie’s: From March 13 to March 15, Hungry Howie’s will be offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase at menu price.

Marco’s: On National Pi Day, buy a large pizza at menu price and get a second one for $3.14 when you use the code PIDAY2020.

Marie Callender’s: Print this coupon and celebrate Pi Day with a free slice of pie.

Pieology: The pizza chain is having a Pi Day special – buy one Artisan Thin Pizza and get a second for $3.14. Plus, Pieology’s Pie Life Rewards members can be entered to win free pizza for a year if they download the Pie Life Rewards app on Pi Day

Pilot Flying J: The largest network of travel centers in North America is offering $5 off whole pizzas from March 9 to March 15 through the Pilot Flying J app.

Pizza Hut: Enjoy a large Meat Lovers Pizza for only $10 – that’s 30% off regular price.

Pizza Inn: To celebrate Pi Day and March Madness, the restaurant is offering their triple cheesy stuffed crust for delivery and carryout for $10.99.

Round Table Pizza: From March 13 to March 16, get $3.14 off medium, large or extra-large pizzas.

Your Pie: On March 14, all Your Pie rewards app users will be able to get a 10″ pizza for just $3.14. Don’t have the app? No problem. Download it now and you’ll get your Pie Day offer as well as earn 25 points.