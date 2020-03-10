Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently boasted on Twitter that Tesla had manufactured its 1 millionth car.

Tesla’s success in recent years has been bolstered by the Model 3, the company’s affordable EV designed for the mass market.

With the Tesla Model Y set to enter production this year, Tesla sales are poised to increase significantly in the near future.

For a variety of reasons, Tesla seems to have a rather vocal contingent of detractors who are all too inclined to pounce on the company at the first inkling of bad news. And if we’re being honest, Tesla can often act in ways that result in warranted criticism. Whether its the online antics of Elon Musk or the company’s penchant for making ambitious promises on aggressive timelines it can never quite meet, Tesla is a controversial company, to say the least.

At the same time, what Elon Musk and Tesla have managed to achieve in a relatively compressed time frame is nothing short of astounding. Recall, Tesla first hit the scene back in 2008 with the original Tesla Roadster, a niche vehicle from all angles. Flash forward 12 years and Tesla today is thriving and seemingly firing on all cylinders. To this point, Elon Musk this week took to Twitter and announced that the company had produced its one-millionth car.

Musk’s tweet can be seen below:

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

One million cars for a company that many critics thought would go bankrupt years ago is quite an achievement. The milestone points to Tesla’s perseverance, its willingness to take risks, its ability to innovate, and last but not least, the unwavering love Tesla owners tend to have for the company.

Again, Tesla managed to transition from a niche player in the automotive market to an absolute juggernaut. It’s no exaggeration to state that Tesla ushered in the EV revolution and, in the process, compelled traditional auto companies like Porsche to significantly alter their product roadmaps and embrace EVs.

Looking ahead, there’s no reason to assume that Tesla’s momentum will begin to wane. If anything, the company appears to be just getting started. Building off of the ongoing success of the Model 3, Tesla later this year plans to begin production on the Model Y, a crossover version of the Model 3. Beyond that, the company has plans to release the Tesla Semi, a next-gen Roadster, and of course, the somewhat controversial Cybertruck.

In light of that, it’s no surprise that Tesla shares have absolutely skyrocketed over the past few months. Starting in December, Tesla shares were trading in the $330 range. By mid-February, Tesla shares had gone up to as high as $917 a share. Without question, the optimism surrounding the company is growing as the company’s product pipeline appears to be stronger than ever. Suffice it to say, Tesla will be able to sell its next million cars a lot faster than it took them to sell the first.

