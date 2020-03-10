Apple’s iOS 14 update is still months out from release, but a variety of high-profile leaks have given us a detailed look at what upgrades and improvements we can expect.

The latest iOS 14 beta leaks include new details about the upcoming iPhone 9, 2020 iPad Pro, and even a new Apple TV remote.

One of the more exciting finds is a new page where you can see all of your installed apps.

At this point, there’s little doubt that the coronavirus outbreak will have ripple effects across every industry for weeks and months to come. Although Apple has a busy year of product launches ahead, some of those devices will likely be delayed, and others will be hard to find as supply won’t be able to meet demand. But even if phones are delayed and events are canceled, iOS 14 will probably still roll out on time this summer, and code from the upcoming update has been leaking out almost too quickly to cover it all over the past several days.

We’ve already published several articles about the iOS 14 leaks, from life-saving Apple Watch features to handwriting recognition, but new reports are springing up constantly with fresh details about the mobile OS. In fact, there are so many details to cover that it might be best to just jump straight into them:

iPad Pro triple-lens camera

The first 9to5Mac report we’ll be covering starts with a revelation about the upcoming iPad Pro. Rumored to be one of the first devices Apple unveils in 2020, the new iPad Pro will apparently feature a triple-lens camera array as previous leaks have suggested. The array includes a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, and a 3D time-of-flight sensor that will allow for new augmented reality experiences.

iPhone 9 details

The same report reveals that the iOS 14 code includes details about the iPhone 9 as well (though, unfortunately, the name is still not confirmed). The iPhone 9 will have both Touch ID functionality and support for Express Transit, which you can read about here. It’s not much, but we’ll take any iPhone leaks we can get.

New Apple TV remote

Perhaps the most exciting news of all, the iOS 14 code mentions a new Apple TV remote, which would surprise and delight virtually everyone who has ever owned or even used an Apple TV. The remote is among the worst products Apple has released in the last decade, and it’s way past time to move on to a new design.

AirTags batteries

Finally, the last piece of news from the first report concerns AirTags. According to iOS 14 code, Apple’s Tile competitor will have batteries that can be replaced by the user, so you won’t have to buy a whole new AirTag or take your AirTag to the Apple Store. AirTags can also be set up in bulk through iOS.

New iOS home screen

Moving on to the second report, 9to5Mac says that there will be a brand new page in iOS 14 that will let you see all of the apps you currently have installed on your iPhone or iPad. As is stands, the only way to find an iOS app is to either search for it in the search bar or swipe on your home screen until you find it. In the new list view, you will also be able to choose from a variety of sorting options, from recently used to apps with unread notifications. The list will also have smart suggestions for apps depending on your location and the time of day.

New iOS gestures

The report also notes that iOS 14 will include new tracked gestures that let users switch between applications. These are said to be designed for the new Smart Keyboard model that Apple has yet to announce.

New iOS accessibility features

In the third and final report, 9to5Mac uncovers a range of accessibility improvements that will be coming to iOS 14, such as the ability to detect sounds such as fire alarms and doorbells in order to alert those with hearing loss, support for the camera to detect hand gestures, audio tuning on AirPods or EarPods for individuals with hearing loss, and the option to run an audiogram on the device to allow users to tune the audio correctly.

iOS 14 wallpapers

Wallpapers are split into three categories in iOS 13: stills, dynamic, and live. In iOS 14, the organization will go even deeper, with categories like “Earth & Moon” or “Flowers” appearing within the larger sections. Third parties will also have the ability to offer wallpaper collections and integrate them into the iOS Settings menu.

