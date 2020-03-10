The fifth iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 developer betas are rolling out right now on iPhone and iPad.

Some of the notable additions in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 include new Memojis, a CarKey API, iCloud folder sharing, new keyboard shortcuts for the iPad, and the ability to bundle iOS and Mac apps.

iOS 13.4 is likely to be the last major iOS 13 update ahead of the launch of iOS 14.

Apple rolled out the latest developer betas for iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 on Tuesday. The past four betas have all dropped exactly a week apart from one another, as Apple seems to be tying up loose ends before iOS 14 arrives this summer. In case you haven’t been keeping up, an early version of iOS 14 or an iOS 14 beta appears to have leaked in recent days, as leaks have been popping up almost hourly spoiling new features and functionality.

In the meantime, if you have a developer account, you can check out all the additions Apple is making in what will likely be the final numbered update for iOS 13 before it is usurped by iOS 14 in June. Some of those features include iCloud folder sharing, new Memojis, and the ability to bundle iOS and Mac apps.

iOS 13.4 beta 5 was released alongside Apple’s corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4 beta 5. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS betas to follow shortly. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

