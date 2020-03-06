Quibi is a new ‘Quick Bites’ TV streaming service launches on April 6th and will focus on short-form storytelling.

A 90-day free trial is available to anyone who preorders on Quibi.com before the service launches.

Quibi will launch with plenty of content catered to mobile users, including full-fledged movies that are called Lighthouse productions.

What is Quibi? It’s a brand new streaming service, of course. You’re probably having a hard time keeping up with all the separate streaming services you’ve subscribed to. Netflix and HBO have plenty of good shows that are must-watch, and Disney+ is so cheap. Apple TV+ is free for a year, and you’ve already got Prime Video with your Amazon Prime subscription. Throw in a service that gets you live TV and sports, and you should have plenty of entertainment at home — and that can all come in handy in case you’ve been just told not to get out of the house for two weeks because of coronavirus. You’d think there’s no place for more streaming services, but tell that to Peacock or HBO Max, and yes, Quibi. Only the last one isn’t quite your regular video streaming service. It’s got a completely unique take on the matter, one that might suit your needs while you’re on the go.

Quibi, short for Quick Bites, is meant to deliver short-form video streaming entertainment that targets mobile devices explicitly. Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman partnered up for this endeavor, and the service will launch on April 6th on iPhone and Android.

Image Source: Quibi

The main difference between Quibi and everything else is that Quibi content will be a lot shorter, whether they’re movies or TV series. And Quibi plans to launch 8,500 quick bites — okay, episodes — in the first year alone. That’s 175 shows featuring some of your favorite stars. Everything is divided into chapters of anywhere between seven and 10 minutes, and you can watch the shows either in portrait and landscape mode. Quibi sounds perfect for commuting.

The service is quite affordable too, at just $4.99 per month, as long as you don’t mind ads. The ad-free experience costs $7.99. But before you decide what subscription to get, if it’s even worth getting on board, you should know that Quibi is willing to offer you a 90-day free trial period that’s more generous than most of its competitors. Well, Apple beat everyone on that since the first Apple TV year will be free of charge for anyone who purchases new Apple hardware.

There’s a trick involved to get the deal, though: You have to head on over to Quibi and preorder it before it launches.

Image Source: Quibi

Here are some of the Quibi originals that will be available once the service launches, including Lighthouse productions (movies split into parts), and other series:

Lighthouse

Flipped – Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Eva Longoria, and Andy Garcia

Most Dangerous Game – Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz

Survive – Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins

When the Streetlights Go On – Sophie Thatcher, Chosen Jacobs, Mark Duplass, and Queen Latifa

Daily Essentials

Fashion’s a Drag

Last Night’s Late Night

Sexology with Shan Boodram

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

Unscripted

&Music

Chrissy’s Court

Dishmantled

Elba vs Block

Fierce Queens

Gayme Show

Gone Mental with Lior

Murder House Flip

NightGowns

Nikki Fre$h

Prodigy

Punk’d

Run This City

Singled Out

Shape of Pasta

Skrrt with Offset

The Sauce

You Ain’t Got These

News and sports

BBC World News

CBS 60 in 6

CTV morning and night shows

ESPN sports

NBC News morning and evening shows

Telemundo

The Weather Network

TSN sports

Image Source: Quibi