Marvel has 14 movies and TV shows for the fourth MCU phase, and it’s all starting with Black Widow, which is set to premiere on May 1st. While Black Widow may be in post-production, several of the other shows are either in pre-production or currently shooting, which explains an increase in Marvel rumors and leaks in the past few weeks. We’ve already seen plenty of spoilers from one of the highly anticipated Disney+ TV series thanks to set photos — WandaVision will introduce SWORD and the adult version of Monica Rambeau. It’s now time to look at similar images as well as video clips from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be the first MCU show to hit Disney+. The leak confirms that the action in Falcon takes place right after Avengers: Endgame, just as a leaker said a few days ago, and reveals one of the plot points of the series. Beware that some major spoilers will follow below, as the photos and footage were captured on the set of the show so they show scenes and info that will appear in the series.

Bystanders who were close to the production set of Falcon shared images and video from the set with MurphysMultiverse, which has been a constant source of MCU leaks in recent months.

The following image is among them, and it’s probably the most important one. It confirms that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set in 2023, which is the new present-day in the MCU after the five-year time jump in Endgame. A plot leak the other day said the same thing, revealing that the action picks up right after the conclusion of the events depicted in Endgame.

One of the leaked images features a poster for the G20 2023 summit, which is definitely an exciting detail. For starters, it tells us that the world tried to keep its routines after the disaster in Infinity War, with G20 meetings being one of them. That sort of meeting is all the more welcome in 2023, after the influx of 3.5+ billion of souls back into this world. Feeding and housing everyone who just returned to life will be a daunting task given the state of the world, as shown in Endgame’s first act.

The Falcon videos are also quite interesting, revealing part of the plot for the TV series. Apparently, some bad guys are trying to kidnap some of the G20 officials. “The 2 armored vehicles come to a stop and 4 people run toward them,” said @Loburger about the scene. “You can’t tell from this but all 4 of them appeared to be females and they all wore masks. One of the ‘bad guys’ with the masks had brilliantly bright, long red curly hair.”





The following clip shows John Walker’s style of fighting, but the gang of women is too powerful for him nonetheless and they take the new Captain America down.

Bucky rushes to the rescue, after liberating the hostages from the SWAT vans:

Where is Falcon? We have no idea, but given that he’s not Cap just yet, he may be working with them as well. But Falcon would be flying so all his scenes would be shot against green screens in a studio. Then again, he might not even be in these scenes. But would Bucky come to save the new Captain America all by himself?

It’s unclear who the bad guys or girls are, but Murphy speculates they may be the Grapplers, a group of female wrestlers from the comics who are powered up by the Power Broker, just like Walker. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to launch in August, although we don’t have an actual launch date available just yet.

Image Source: Disney