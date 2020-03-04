I am not okay with the way I Am Not Okay With This ended. Seriously, Netflix? Season 1 of Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall’s new show was fantastic, but it’s only seven episodes long and each episode has a runtime of less than a half-hour. Two of the episodes are only 19 minutes long! Sophia Lillis stars as Sydney Novak, a teenage girl who was already having a tough time navigating the perils of small-town high school life following the death of her father when she makes a startling discovery: she has superpowers. The terrified teen must now come to grips with these mysterious new powers that she can’t control. Even worse, they only seem to materialize when she’s very angry, which leads to an incredible climax in the final episode. Then, at the worst possible moment, the season just ends.

The entire first season has a runtime of 156 minutes including credits, which means it’s basically a movie that you watch in one sitting. I need more! What happens next?! I’m all for cliffhangers, don’t get me wrong, but the story could have definitely developed a bit more before the first season came to a close. That said, it really is a wonderful show. Lillis is outstanding, her costar Wyatt Oleff turns in a terrific performance that’s like a modern Duckie from Pretty In Pink, and Jonathan Entwistle’s directing is superb. I Am Not Okay With This clearly has the same vibe as Entwistle’s other popular Netflix show, The End Of The F***ing World, and it tops this week’s list of series you should be watching.

Each week, the developers behind the app TV Time comb through anonymized data from the millions of people who use the app to track which shows they’re watching. Almost no one watches movies and shows on just one platform anymore, so it’s nice to have a central location where people can track all the different series they’re watching on pay TV, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and all the other services out there.

TV Time releases two different top 10 lists each week, and the first one focuses on “Shows On The Rise,” which are the most popular new series or in-progress seasons of existing series that people are watching. It’s a great way to find new content to stream or watch on traditional TV, and this week’s list has some very hotly anticipated shows on it. If you’re in search of new shows to watch, this is the perfect place to start.

We’ve already covered I Am Not Okay With This in the #1 spot, and there are three other Netflix shows at the top of this week’s list. The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez is #2, Formula 1: Drive To Survive is #3, and the new season of Altered Carbon comes in at #4. So many people are saying Altered Carbon season 2 is good and I do like Anthony Mackie, but I thought the first season was terrible so I’m not sure if I’ll check that one out.

The new season of NBC’s The Voice is #5 on this week’s list, and Fox’s Almost Family is #6. Better Call Saul is #7, and I’m a bit surprised it’s not higher now that the final season is underway. The Rookie on ABC is #8, Amazon’s new show Hunters on Prime Video is #9, and CBS’s SEAL Team wraps up the list at #10.

Here’s a quick recap of all the new shows you should be watching right now:

