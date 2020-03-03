The 16-inch MacBook Pro that replaced the 15-inch version a few months ago received rave reviews for its various standout features, including the slightly bigger display, brand new keyboard, significantly improved sound, and the bumped up specs for the base model. The common criticism concerned size. You can’t get the same package in a smaller version, say a variation of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. I say “a variation” of that model because the smaller MacBookPro would also get a tiny upgrade in screen size if it were to receive a redesign similar to the 16-inch Pro. A new report from a well-known insider now says that Apple is going to launch a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro in the future, which sounds very much like the same redesign that the larger model just got. On top of that, the upcoming 14.1-inch model is expected to receive a new screen tech that’s not yet available on any other Apple devices. On top of that, five other forthcoming products are also tipped to receive the same type of display.

We first heard a few years ago that Apple was developing mini-LED screen tech for future devices of the future. It turns out that future is almost here, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said in a new research note obtained by MacRumors that Apple will launch six mini-LED products in 2020 and 2021, including the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro.

Most of these devices might be unveiled later this year, including the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro as well as a 16-inch MacBook Pro upgrade. Other devices listed in Kuo’s note include a new 27-inch iMac Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad mini:

The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report. The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED are more identifiable in five years. We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products (vs. the previous report of only two products), including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch ‌iMac Pro‌ in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ (upgraded from 13.3-inch), a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020.

There’s no telling when these products will all be announced or exactly how Apple will market the new display tech. Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro this month, though. All the other products mentioned above also make sense for this calendar year.

Kuo doesn’t reveal more details about the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro other than to say that it’s an upgrade of the 13.3-inch model. But it’s very likely that the 14.1-inch Pro will be about the same size as the 13.3-inch laptop, and it should inherit all of the main features of the 16-inch Pro.

Image Source: Apple Inc.