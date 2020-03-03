Before the coronavirus outbreak turned the world upside down, rumors suggested that Apple would host a spring event at the end of March to debut new products, including the iPhone 9. Whether or not the virus has affected those plans remains to be seen, but there is evidence to support the fact that Apple will unveil at least one new device soon. Bloomberg reports that iPad Pro tablets are increasingly hard to find in cities across the US, Europe, and Australia. A quick search in the New York City area shows that availability of 512GB models is especially limited.

On one hand, there’s a chance that this is a direct result of the virus’s impact on production, but as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes, there’s also a chance that the supply shortages could stem from the imminent launch of the rumored 2020 iPad Pro models. Apple might just be clearing up shelf space ahead of the reveal.

Previous rumors have suggested that the 2020 iPad Pro will feature a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera that could be used to capture 3D models and then edit them with an Apple Pencil. The addition of a ToF camera system to Apple’s device lineup seems all but inevitable, and the next iPad Pro might be Apple’s first foray. There are already plenty of rumors that say Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max phones will have ToF sensors as well.

If the latest leaks are the be believed, Apple is planning to host a media event on Tuesday, March 31st to unveil new hardware. Providing it’s still on, it’s possible that we’ll see the new iPad Pro for the first time at the event, but Apple may struggle to meet demand if the tablet is set to go on sale shortly after the event.

Aside from the upgraded tablet, Apple is also expected to debut a new, cheaper iPhone that will succeed the iPhone SE, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, and “AirTags” to compete with Tile in the coming months.

Image Source: Apple