The iOS beta releases are coming fast and furious now, as we’ve received a new version every week for the past three weeks straight. iOS 13.4 might end up being the last numbered update for iOS 13, but Apple is going out with a big bang, as the update brings with it a variety of significant improvements and new features, from iCloud Drive folder sharing to combining iOS and macOS apps into a single purchase to a CarKey feature that lets you unlock and drive your car as well as send NFC keys with your mobile device. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

iOS 13.4 beta 4 was released alongside Apple’s corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.4 beta 4. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS betas to follow shortly. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it’s compatible with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR