Microsoft this week revealed even more details about its upcoming Xbox Series X console, just a few months after unveiling the Xbox Series X name and design. Sony, on the other hand, doesn’t seem as ready to make any PS5 announcements of its own. The PlayStation 5 was rumored to be unveiled this month, but with February almost over, that seems highly unlikely. Sony hasn’t even announced a press event for the console, and the coronavirus outbreak could be to blame for that. The company already pulled out of three shows, including MWC and two gaming events. Sony announced it won’t attend E3 in June either, which means it has to hold a separate PS5 event at some point in the coming months. While we all continue to wait for that to happen, some fans have come up with their own PS5 design concepts and this latest one is fantastic.

We’ve already shown you various PS5 concepts, as many designers tried to imagine what Sony’s next-gen console might look like. Most of them look like the PS5 dev kit that has leaked time and time again. Here’s a refresher:

The actual PS5 will most likely look something like these dev kits, even though this definitely isn’t the final design. Why would Sony go through all the trouble to build these unique V-shaped boxes and carefully arrange all the components inside them just to use it as a dev kit? In fact, Sony even went as far as to protect this new design by patenting it.

Abdelrahman Shaapan has other ideas for the PS5 though, and he posted his new PS5 concept over on Behance.

The Xbox Series X has a simple design like a desktop PC, and it’s a form factor that makes plenty of sense for a device that’s essentially a gaming rig capable of performing all sorts of other entertainment tricks. Shaapan has a similar idea for the PS5, as his concept has a boxy look to it as well. But this PS5 concept is more than meets the eye.

The console in these images has a little more personality than the Xbox Series X, featuring a screen on the front that can display information relevant to what’s happening on the screen. For example, the display can show the title of a movie that’s being streamed, or avatars for the players who might be playing a game together, alongside battery information for each controller in use.

Connectivity-wise, the PS5 concept features two USB-C connectors on the front and plenty of additional ports on the back for internet, TV, and anything else you’d want to connect to the console.

Ultimately, this is obviously just a concept and it has no ties to the upcoming PS5 that Sony will unveil. That said, an on-console display like that would be an awesome way to enhance the user experience. Check it out in full along with videos at this link.

Image Source: Djordje Novakov/Shutterstock