How many streaming services do you subscribe to right now? Netflix is obviously at the top of the list, and Disney+ has become a must-have for many people as well. After all, it’s hard to say no to all that excellent content for just $6.99 each month, or even less than that if you pay annually. Amazon Prime Video is something tens of millions of people also subscribe to, often without even realizing it. If you have Amazon Prime, you have Amazon Prime Video. That’s right, it’s included with every single Prime membership in the US, and there are probably a bunch of other perks you didn’t realize you had. If this is news to you, you can check them all out on this page. Then stop whatever you’re doing and go stream the Amazon original show The Boys immediately. It’s incredible.

The crazy thing is that all those services are just the tip of the iceberg. There’s Hulu, YouTube TV, DC Universe, Apple TV+, and many others, plus you can subscribe to all the premium cable channels’ streaming services like HBO Now if you don’t already have them in your pay TV package. Then there are new services coming right around the corner, including Peacock and HBO Max. There’s no end in sight, which means the content you should be watching is just going to keep piling up. Feeling overwhelmed yet? Don’t worry, we’re going to help you figure out exactly what you should be watching next.

When we’re having trouble deciding which new TV series to start after wrapping up the shows we were working through, we often turn to the hive mind of the internet. It’s not always best to follow the crowd, but in the case of TV shows, it’s often a safe bet to see what everyone else is watching and give it a shot. Our tool of choice is TV Time’s weekly insights, which are based on data from its popular iPhone and Android app that’s aggregated and anonymized.

Millions of people use the app to track the shows they’re watching, and TV Time collects all that data to determine the most popular shows out there each week. When four or more episodes of a show are recorded in a single day, TV Time views that as a binge-watching session and records it as such. Then, once a week, it releases a list of the top 10 most binged shows of the week.

As is the case every week, this week’s TV Time top-10 list is dominated by Netflix. Since Netflix spends billions on original content and releases dozens and dozens of new originals each month, it’s bound to be well-represented. For example, next month alone, Netflix is releasing a whopping 55 different original TV series and movies. You can see the full list of March 2020 Netflix releases to check them all out, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. If you want to know what you should be watching now, let’s take a look at TV Time’s latest “Binge Report.”

Netflix’s hit fantasy series Locke & Key is #1 on the list for the second week in a row, and it’s well-deserved. It’s a thoroughly entertaining show with a solid storyline and a sizeable budget. Netflix also occupies the #2 spot with Cable Girls, the hit Spanish-language show in the midst of its final season. Friends took the #3 spot following its recent departure from Netflix, so people are now watching it on TV. Friends won’t be available again on any streaming service until HBO Max launches later this year.

Another Netflix show can be found in this week’s #4 slot: Sex Education, the second season of which was recently released in its entirety. The History Channel’s hit show Vikings is #5, followed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine at #6 and Grey’s Anatomy at #7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is #8 on the list despite the fact that the third season was released back in late January. The CW’s Riverdale is #9, and the list closes out with one more Netflix original series, Narcos: Mexico at #10.

To recap, here are all 10 shows on this week’s Binge Report:

Image Source: XanderSt/Shutterstock