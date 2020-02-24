Did we miss a post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War where Thanos snaps again and kills all the awesome Avengers movies on Netflix? He really is the most sinister villain in the history of the 23 movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We get that he was trying to bring balance to the universe by killing off half of all life, thereby removing the strain on resources and theoretically giving the remaining half a better chance to thrive. But what exactly does Thanos have to gain by snapping away all the awesome Avengers flicks that used to be available to stream on Netflix?!

Ahh, so it isn’t Thanos who is to blame for Netflix losing all of its Marvel movies. This time around, it’s Bob Iger who snapped his fingers and made everything disappear. We knew as soon as Disney first announced Disney+ more than a year ago that all of the company’s best content would end up getting pulled from other platforms, and we watched it begin to unfold this past November when Disney+ first launched. Now that the service is in full swing, all of Disney’s remaining popular content is making its way back home. Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers who aren’t also coughing up more cash each month for Disney+, that means we’re perilously close to the end of the road for the last few Avengers movies that are still available to stream.

Netflix subscribers have so much great content to look forward to in March. In fact, next month alone there are a whopping 55 new Netflix original movies and shows that will be added to the platform’s ever-expanding content catalog. Unfortunately, there’s also one fantastic movie that will be leaving Netflix’s catalog, and you had better watch it one last time before it goes. On March 3rd, 2020, Netflix will officially lose Black Panther.

As it does with all third-party studios with movies and shows on Netflix, the company inked licensing agreements with Disney to stream Black Panther to its subscribers in certain markets. Those licenses expire, of course, and Netflix’s license for this particular Marvel movie expires next week. Since Disney wants all of the blockbuster Marvel movies it now owns to be made available only on Disney+, it will also let any other remaining licenses for Marvel Studios content expire.

In Netflix’s case, there are three epic Marvel movies left for subscribers to stream. One, of course, is Black Panther and it’s on its way out. The second is Ant-Man and the Wasp, and it’s on its way out on July 29th, 2020. We’ve known both of those dates of a while now, so they might not come as a huge surprise to some of you. Now, however, we know when the third and biggest loss is coming.

That’s right, Avengers: Infinity War is departing from Netflix. We knew it was coming and we knew it would happen in June, but now we have an exact date that the movie will be removed from Netflix. If you don’t subscribe to Disney+ and you want to watch Avengers: Infinity War again, you had better do it before June 25th of this year.

So, just to recap, here are the titles and dates of the last three Marvel losses Netflix is about to take:

Black Panther — leaving Netflix on March 3rd, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War — leaving Netflix on June 25th, 2020

The Ant-Man and The Wasp — leaving Netflix on July 29th, 2020

Also of note, all remaining Disney movies and shows apart from Marvel flicks that are still available to stream on Netflix will also be departing over the course of 2020. The only exception is Mary Poppins, which is currently licensed into 2021. Like everything else, that movie will also leave Netflix once the current license expires.

Image Source: Hethers/Shutterstock