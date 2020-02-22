So many of these different “National Day” holidays have popped up in recent years that it’s starting to get pretty ridiculous. That said, if there’s one marketing holiday we can definitely get behind, it’s National Margarita Day. All holidays are made up, after all, and many of the traditional ones involve coughing up cash to buy gifts. National Margarita Day, on the other hand, is all about saving some of that hard-earned cash by getting freebies and discounted margaritas!

National Margarita Day 2020 is today, February 22nd, and it happens to fall on a Saturday this year. That means you have even more cause for celebration, and that you most likely don’t have to go to work or school tomorrow. With that in mind, you’re undoubtedly wondering where you should go to get the best National Margarita Day deals and freebies near you. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Before we get to all the National Margarita Day 2020 deals out there, let’s first discuss how you can host your own National Margarita Day celebration. Lucky for you, everyone’s favorite Taquila maker Patron has two fantastic and unique margarita recipes it has offered up this year so you can have a National Margarita Day 2020 party and serve something a bit more special than a boring old margarita made with grocery store margarita mix.

Snow White Coconut PATRÓN Margarita

3 oz PATRÓN Silver

1.5 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Coconut Cream

1.5 oz Coconut Milk

Dynasty Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

.25 oz St-Germain

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Ginger syrup, such as Liber & Co.

3 Fresh or canned lychees

Grapefruit salt rim

Lime twist for garnish

Once you’ve finished salivating, it’s time to check out all the great National Margarita Day 2020 deals out there for those of you who won’t be hosting your own gathering. Actually, even if you are hosting your own celebration in the evening, you can still take advantage of some great deals at lunch! Offers.com has rounded up all the best National Margarita Day 2020 discounts and freebies available at big restaurants and watering holes across the country. You’ll find them all listed below, and remember to also check with your favorite smaller local spots because they might be offering great deals of their own.

Abuelo’s: On Feb. 22, Abuelo’s will be serving its popular El Jefe margarita for $2 less. Plus, for every Cerveza Rita, El Jefe, Platinum Hand Shaken and Skinny Margarita sold, the restaurant will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to over 200,000 children in America.

Bahama Breeze: Try their new coconut pineapple margarita for $8.99. It’s a blend of Sauza Silver, cream of coconut, pineapple and lime juices. You can also get their Classic Margaritas for just $2.22 on Feb. 22.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Try their featured Blood Orange Margarita El Jimador Tequila hand-shaken with blood orange puree, fresh lime, and agave.

Cantina Laredo: On National Margarita Day, you’ll be able to purchase $5 Casa ’Ritas made with Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, and fresh-squeezed lemon and lime juices.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Get $6 margaritas during happy hour Monday to Saturday and all day Sunday.

Chili’s: The restaurant will be serving three premium margaritas for just $5 each on Feb. 22. You’ll be able to choose from the Cuervo Blue Margarita, the islandy Tropical Sunrise Margarita or the fruity Blueberry Pineapple Margarita.

Chuy’s: On National Margarita Day, you’ll be able to make any regular house or frozen ‘rita a grande for just $2. Plus, you’ll be able to keep the commemorative cup. For more information, go here.

Cyclone Anaya’s: The restaurant will be offering $7 house jumbo margaritas on National Margarita Day.

El Chico: The restaurant will be serving $3 house margaritas on National Margarita Day.

El Fenix: Original margaritas will be served during happy hour from Monday to Friday for $3.49.

Genghis Grill: $5 signature frozen or on the rocks margaritas and $1 flavor toppers will be on the menu on National Margarita Day.

Hurricane Grill & Wing: Get $3 house margaritas on National Margarita Day.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: On Feb. 22, you’ll be able to enjoy the following deals: $6 flavored margaritas, $10 20oz blackberry sage-infused margarita and $5 hornitos shots.

Margaritaville Restaurant: Enter their Margarita Madness Giveaway Grand Prize to win a Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker with salt rimmer and serving tray and a $100 Margaritaville gift card.

Max & Erma’s: On Wednesdays, get $3 Max’s Margaritas.

Miller’s Ale House: Enjoy $2.22 house margaritas on National Margarita Day. Upgrade to Patrón Silver for just $2 more.

Ninety Nine Restaurants: On Feb. 22, the restaurant will be offering House Cuervo Margaritas and Cocktails for $4.99.

O’Charley’s: Enjoy $4 House Margaritas all day, every day.

Olive Garden: You can get $5 watermelon margaritas every day. And for an added cost you can get an Italian Margarita, Frozen Blackberry-Pineapple, Frozen Strawberry-Mango, and Passionfruit Moscato Margarita.

On The Border: Go get yourself a grande margarita for just $5. The deal is valid through Feb. 22. Plus, get $2 frozen or on the rocks ’ritas and 99-cent Meltdowns.

Rosa Mexicano: Get free guacamole when you purchase a margarita. Valid Feb. 22 only.

Taco Cabana: On Feb. 22, you’ll be able to enjoy “$2 margaritas” all day long. Plus, every day, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get $2 happy hour margaritas.

Target: The retail giant is selling everything you need to make yourself a homemade margarita, from mixes to glasses to concoction makers. Use this coupon to get $5 off when you spend $50.

Tony Roma’s: From Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, get $4 Classic Romaritas.

Twin Peaks: Get $4 Well Margaritas on Feb. 21 and $6 Peaks Margaritas on Feb. 22.

Walmart Grocery: Order everything you need to enjoy margaritas at home, including chips, salsa, and mixes. New customers get $10 off orders over $50.

Image Source: Eye Ubiquitous/Shutterstock