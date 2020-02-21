Our Deals team worked overtime on Friday to round up all the best daily deals available right now online. Highlights include Alexa and Google-enabled smart plugs with energy monitoring for just $5.55 each, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPads starting at $249, the best-selling Wyze Cam home security camera that’s so much better than the $200 Nest Cam for only $23.40, $60 off the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that transforms nearly any Instant Pot you already have into an air fryer, popular SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for just $25 with coupon code UT2OXOVI and AirPods at an all-time low of $129, a nice discount on the Roku Streaming Stick+, one-day sales on Cuisinart cast iron cookware and tool sets, the best-selling Wi-Fi range extender on Amazon for $15.99 or the upgraded version that’s twice as fast for $22.99, a bunch of popular Xbox One games on sale starting at just $4.49, and more. Plus, best of all, you can preorder the awesome new Baby Yoda animatronic toy on Amazon for $59.99 so you don’t have to go crazy searching for one ahead of the holidays later this year.

Those are all fantastic deals and you’d have to be crazy not to check them out, but there’s another sale running right now with even more great deals and you probably don’t even know about it. It’s an under-advertised sales ever over on Walmart that is packed with nearly 2,000 different discounts and rollbacks on some wonderfully popular products. Check out all the deals right here, or if you don’t feel like sifting through them you can check out our picks for the 10 best bargains down below.

SAMSUNG 50″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR

A quest for clarity beyond the standard was researched and developed, creating an engine that drives breathtaking resolution 4X more than Full HD. PurColor: Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. HDR: View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+.

See what you?ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that?s 4X the resolution of Full HD. Game Mode: Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.

A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Motion Rate 120: Smooth action on fast-moving content.

Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR Formats Supported: HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.

Clean Cable Solution: Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.

An elegant, slim design for a modern look you?ll admire. Bezel Color: Glossy Black

Charcoal Black Smart TV: Access your streaming services all in one place using the Samsung Remote Control.

An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share: Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.

2 HDMI Connections. Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC). Wi-Fi: Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N).

Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N). 1 USB Connection.

1 Optical Audio Output Port.

1 Ethernet (LAN).

Dolby Digital Plus: Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.

Wall Mount VESA Support: Yes (200mm x 200mm)

Yes (200mm x 200mm) Standard Remote (TM-1240A)

SAMSUNG 50″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR: $295.00 (reg. $328.00)

Linenspa Explorer 6″ Innerspring Mattress

Six-inch profile is perfect for bunk beds, trundle beds, and toddler beds

Durable innerspring design provides responsive support perfect for growing bodies

A plush layer of comfort foam creates a cozy top layer your kids can snuggle into

Cool gel infusions keep your kids sleeping comfortably all night long

Medium-firm feel is great for back, side, and stomach sleepers

Mattress is compressed and rolled in a box for convenient shipping and handling

10-year limited warranty protects against manufacturer defects

Linenspa Explorer 6″ Innerspring Mattress: $59.99 – $139.99 (save $30)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

(Note that AirPods are down to $129 on Amazon)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color?powered by Quantum Dots?deliver our most realistic picture.

Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.

Quantum HDR 4X

Intelligently fine-tunes colors and black levels to bring out realistic, vivid picture details.

Real Game Enhancer

Helps prevent tearing and stuttering, giving you smooth, lifelike visuals along with cinematic sound.

4K UHD

See what you?ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that?s 4X the resolution of Full HD .

Ultra Slim Array

The Ultra Slim Array dynamically fine-tunes the deepness of the blacks, to the brightness of the whites, for a picture with sensational contrast.

Motion Rate 240

Enjoy smooth, crisp action even in the fastest scenes.

Wide Viewing Angle

Get a great picture from every seat.

SAMSUNG 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,799.99)

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi

The Shark ION? Robot brings the ease of automatic cleaning to everyday upkeep.

Schedule or start cleaning from anywhere with the Shark Clean? App, or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Powered by Auto-Sense? Navigation, the robot vacuum assesses their surroundings on all floors and carpets, adapts to obstacles, and avoids ledges.

Multi-surface brushroll removes hair, dust, and dander to prevent everyday buildup.

Dual side brushes effectively remove dust and debris in hard-to-reach areas like edges, corners, and under furniture.

The long-lasting lithium-ion battery provides the runtime your robot needs to complete its cleaning job.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi: $249.00 (reg. $349.00)

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen)

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen): $279.00 (reg. $329.00)

(Note that the same iPad is down to $249 on Amazon)

Bradford Reversible Sectional, Multiple Colors

Available in Chocolate Faux Leather, Charcoal Performance Fabric and Taupe Performance Fabric

Easy no tool assembly

Goes together in minutes

Easy to use reversible styling

Easy to clean fabric

Assembled Dimensions: 88 in L x 67.25 in W x 37.4 in H

Assembled Weight: 158.7 lbs

Seat Height: 20.1 inches

450-pound weight capacity

Ships in 3 boxes

Comes with a 1-Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty

Bradford Reversible Sectional, Multiple Colors: $359.00 (reg. $499.00)

VIZIO 70″ Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV HDR V-Series

SmartCast – Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet

– Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or Smart Cast mobile app on your phone or tablet Works with Apple AirPlay – Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen

– Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV and other AirPlay compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen Works with Apple HomeKit – Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on you iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume, and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows, or music

– Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on you iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume, and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows, or music Chromecast built-in – With Chromecast built-in, the V-Series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen

– With Chromecast built-in, the V-Series offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chromes browser on the big screen Hands-Free Voice Control – The V-Series is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant

– The V-Series is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant VIZIO WatchFree – Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions, or logins

– Enjoy free and unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions, or logins Laptop screen mirroring – Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop tot he V-Series with Chromecast built-in

– Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop tot he V-Series with Chromecast built-in Octa-Core Processor – The processor is the brain of your TV and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities

– The processor is the brain of your TV and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities 3 UHD-Ready HDMI Ports – Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-Series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more

– Supporting the latest HDMI standards, this V-Series allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more DTS Studio Sound II – Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers

– Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers USB Multimedia – Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port

– Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port Quick Start Mode – Enable Quick Start Mode to turn on automatically with a simple voice command or tap of the cast button. Enabling quick start mode will change the energy consumption required to operate this TV

VIZIO 70″ Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV HDR V-Series: $658.00 (reg. $758.00)

Best Choice Products 800W Portable Folding Electric Motorized Treadmill

Folded dimensions: 22.8″L x 24.8″W x 47″H

Weight: 59.5 lbs

Material: plastic

Voltage: 110V

Frequency: 60Hz

Power: 800W

Minimal assembly required; instructions included

BCP SKU: SKY3123

Conveniently switch between preset speeds of 0.5, 2.0, 4.0, 5.5 and 7.5, or adjust via -/+ push buttons for more options

Easily choose a workout program with 3 different combinations of speed and time

Digital display tracks distance, speed, time and calorie counts while the handles have speed settings, start/stop buttons and heart rate sensors

Control console is designed with 2 water bottle holders and a media shelf for tablets, books, remotes and phones

Overall dimensions: 48″L x 24″W x 48″H

Portable folding electric treadmill has a weight capacity of 250 lbs

Best Choice Products 800W Portable Folding Electric Motorized Treadmill: $199.99 (reg. $399.99)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean

Aluminum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch 38mm is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 capable

Condition: New

Comes in Space Gray/Black

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm: $189.00 (reg. $199.00)