We haven’t had enough time lately to dig through Apple’s iOS App Store on a daily basis and come up with the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. When we do have the time though, we try to find as many terrific iOS apps as possible. Thursday’s roundup has eight different apps on it including some great options that have never been available as free downloads before. These are all limited-time deals though, so download them now while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

NOAA Hi-Def Radar Pro

Normally $1.99.

A simple yet powerful weather app that combines science with simplicity for viewing real-time animated weather radar images in vivid color on a highly responsive interactive map. NOAA Hi-Def Radar Pro has been updated for iOS 13 and beyond. Hi-definition radar provides stunning precipitation detail. See freezing rain (pink) areas of radar so you know where hazardous road conditions are likely. Features include:

• Install and go, no complex setup.

• Select transparency of radar imagery for your preference.

• Sharp radar imagery even on retina displays that show the latest radar images within minutes.

• Show the weather map full-screen on your device and hide the app buttons for a fantastic full-screen map view of radar activity. Looks especially great on iPad!

• Tap and hold on the map to check current weather conditions and forecasts (for U.S. locations, and some non-U.S. locations where available).

• Show your GPS position, direction of travel and elevation on the map when enabled.

• Bookmark multiple locations for fast and easy access to your favorite places.

• Current conditions, hourly and five-day forecasts alongside detailed weather information for all your locations, including pressure readings for all your locations. Show Weather Layers on the map so you can see Past Weather imagery (for U.S. locations, and some non-U.S. locations where available):

• Radar

• Clouds

• Clouds & Radar together

• Temperatures Map

• Water Temps Map

• Wind Speeds Map

• Snow Fall Map

• Road Weather Map Show Severe Weather Overlays and alerts on the map so you can see severe weather warning boxes where dangerous weather is happening (U.S. locations only):

• Tap alert boxes on the map to view info

• Tornadoes and Thunderstorm watches and warnings

• Flood watches and warnings

• Hurricane and Tropical Storm forecast tracks

• Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches and warnings

• Storm Tracks showing direction of storm in the next few minutes

• Winter storm watches and warnings

• Marine and coastal alerts

• Earthquakes

• View Lightning strikes on the map (no additional purchase necessary)

Download NOAA Hi-Def Radar Pro

Couple Coupons: The Love App

Premium access free for 6 months.

Show your honey (or shnookums, or babycakes) how much you love them by sending one-of-a-kind coupons with this brand new, one-of-a kind relationship app. Ranging from the practical day-to-day activities, to the quirky sides of a relationship, you and your partner will love the way this free couples app allows you to exchange love. Perfect for the couple who shows their desire through action, Couple Coupons also helps remind you of the nice things you promised your sweetheart – and doesn’t let them forget what they owe you! Search through several categories, such as “Household Chores”, “Couple’s Activities” and “Recreation” to find the perfect coupon to give your bae. Do they have a sore back? Gift them a “30-Minute Massage” – it’s way cheaper than a spa! Are they a fan of fine dining? Then they’ll enjoy the “One-Night Waiter” with their very own server (you), for an affordable and luxurious dining experience. And for that one task that they absolutely dread, the “I Got This” coupon is worth one completion of that thing they do not want to do. Couples who coupon together, stay together! Grow closer together and use these romantic exchanges to strengthen your relationship – one coupon at a time! One of best feelings after a long day or a rough shift at work, is coming home to a spouse or partner ready to help you out in just the way you need. It would be great to give them that good feeling in the middle of that terrible day, though, wouldn’t it? With the swipe of a finger and the click of a button, you can put a smile on their face from all the way across town! Download the relationship app as a couple now, and you will be able to able to use coupons with your names already in them. This easy customization makes the exchange all the more enjoyable! • Remember all the ways you promised to help your significant other using a single app • Find hilarious actions and activities you can do for or with your sweetheart • Grow in your marriage or relationship as you show one another how much you care • Enjoy your time with your partner as you plan special moments with each coupon sent • Receive hilarious and heartfelt promises in the form of full and relatable coupons

Couple Coupons: The Love App

Phocus: Portrait mode editor

Normally $3.99.

Phocus is a perfect photo editing app for creating depth effect and portrait lighting effects on any device. TRUSTED BY OVER 250K USERS ************************************ WHAT OUR USERS SAY – “Makes your phone current. I wanted to trade my SE so that I could have the camera features of a 7 Plus and newer, but this app truly does exactly what the XS does. Just as good too. So, I decided to upgrade to 8. The camera is already good. This app makes the phone as any XS or XS Max. It’s all about software!!!”

Written by Stung68, United States. “It’s a great app. It’s as great as the 7+ camera’s Portrait Mode App. Whoever made this app they did a very good job!!! You should definitely get this app. Awesome app!!!!”

Written by Unicorn awesome276, United States. “Love editing black and white portraits. They look professional.”

Written Rozzimuch, Australia.

************************************ Simple design paired with the advanced person recognition technology we use in the background

will give you what you are looking for. Phocus is not just a portrait mode editor, but it also has many unique photo editing tools, and applies these professionally just in seconds with minimum effort. Some of these perfect tools are portrait mode, portrait lighting, color splash and many other effects. All you have to do is to enjoy creating fast amazing portraits using Phocus. PORTRAIT MODE

All you need to do is to choose your photo from the gallery of your phone or take it using the built-in camera of Phocus, and then, simply tap the magic wand for the automatic background blur process. It will detect the person on the photo, and separate it from the background. Then, you can adjust the blur amount on the photo, or edit any area.

Phocus works just perfectly for foreground detection. #phocusportraitmode PORTRAIT LIGHTING

Using the portrait lighting feature, you can take marvelous portrait photos, just like a studio work. Portrait lighting mode provides a special light to the face while darkening the background. At the same time, there are also two options for this feature which you can try and use quickly. Stage lighting brings you to the foreground with your own colors of choice, and with mono lighting, you will get very cool black and white photos.

These tools offer you professional studio capabilities with no need to spend time and effort for choosing a place to take your photos.

#phocusportraitlighting COLOR SPLASH

Do you want to add a more aesthetic feel to your photos? Then, color splash is for you. Get cool photos with grayscale background using color splash.

#phocuscolorsplash MANUAL EDIT MODE

When you need to edit the photo focusing on the details of your portrait, use the brush tools and the

zoom. You can also use the blur amount adjusting tool. Create more professional photos using the manual edit mode!

Download Phocus: Portrait mode editor

Further: Get Things Done

Normally $2.99.

Want to become more organized? Things slip your mind sometimes? Further gives you the tools for you to stay on top of everything. With Further, you don’t see any ads. It’s just your to-dos. You can focus on managing the things you need to do without any distractions. Below are some of the things you can do with Further. # Today Focus on your day. See what you need to do at a glance throughout the day. # Time Management Don’t limit yourself to dates on the calendar. With Further, you can also manage things that you need to do soon or mark things for later without specifying a date. # Reminders Set reminders for your tasks and Further will then show you notifications to remind you about your tasks. # Recurrence Mark your tasks to repeat periodically instead of manually creating a new task each time. # Large To-Dos Planning a trip? You can keep the things you need to do for your trip all together. # Notes Keep additional information you need so that you don’t forget to buy milk when you’re at the grocery store, for example. # Due Dates Further reminds you if you don’t do something by its due date. # And More Download now to start getting more organized.

Download Further: Get Things Done

Text Only For Instagram

Normally $2.99.

No ads.

No watermark.

No in-app purchases.

Text Only is the awesomely simple yet pretty powerful editor to fulfill your text-only post creating needs.

Download Text Only For Instagram

Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks

Normally $1.99.

We live in the age of life-hacking. The concept, which denotes a kind of upbeat, engineer-like approach to maximizing one’s personal productivity, first entered the mainstream lexicon in the mid-2000s, via tech journalists, the blogosphere, and trend spotting articles with headlines like “Meet the Life Hackers.” Since then the term has become ubiquitous in popular culture — just part of the atmosphere, humming with buzzwords, of the Internet age. Lifehacks brings you thousands of useful life-hacking tips that are deeply aimed at improving your productivity and bring calm to your life — an attempt to reclaim some leisure time and autonomy from the heavy demands of our busy lifestyles. Categories cover a wide spectrum to appeal to everyone across various situation. We invite you to improve your productivity with a daily dose of great hacks and tips. – Save life hacks by favoriting them.

– Share life hacks with friends and family.

– New life hacks added on a regular basis.

Download Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks

Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes

Normally $3.99.

Quite simply, breeze is the most realistic and highly rated wind chime app on the App Store! Some of the comments we have had to date: — “… the whole world fades away. Highly recommended!” – Ke5mte (USA) “WOW!!” – jazolivia (US) “The sounds of the chimes is exquisitely accurate.” – alex_brin (USA) “Beautiful sounds” – tusauds (AUS) “No other app even comes close!” – Pamela (USA) “… truly exquisite and beautifully done!” – E.H (via email) “Beyond description. Sound is fantastic, backgrounds are incredible.” – jfkaess (USA) — Breeze is the wind chime for your pocket; take it everywhere you go. Enjoy it at work. Use it to escape from your commute. Or allow it to drift you off to sleep! First released in 2011, Breeze has been loved in all corners of the globe and with the latest update, it takes a big step forward in terms of quality and realism – and it can now PLAY IN THE BACKGROUND*! Breeze is not just a bunch of pre-recorded or synthesized sounds. Breeze is a real-time, physics based simulation of wind interacting with chimes. The sounds used for each and every chime have been pain-stakingly sampled from real world objects to create the highest possible level of quality for your phone. In addition to wind chimes, you can select from background images to capture your mood. And with the addition of mixable background ambient sounds, you can reach a whole new level of mental calm.

Download Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes

Purrpad

Normally $2.99.

Purrpad a simple, beautiful and fast notepad app that lets your companion cat to type with you! Features:

– Kitty typing animations with kitty sounds!

– Minimal and simplistic design.

– Very fast and easy to use.

– Blue theme for people who feel more comfortable writing and reading in a lowlight situation or the ones who are sensitive to bright screens.

– Pink theme for people who prefer typing on a bright screen.

– Read/Modify/Create/Delete. Download Me Now! Meow! :3

Your kitty is waiting! Developer and Designer:

Reza Abdolahi Distributor:

Mohammadhossein Khadjehali

Download Purrpad