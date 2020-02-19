Have you ever wondered why Mark Wahlberg has yet to star in his own Netflix original? Well, wonder no longer, because Spenser Confidential will bring the famous Bostonian to the streaming service in March. Directed by Peter Berg, the movie is about a cop who got framed and wants revenge. Some of the other highlights next month include Ozark season 3, Castlevania season 3, Search Party, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for March 2020 below:

Streaming March 1st

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Streaming March 3rd

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 4th

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 6th

Streaming March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 10th

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming March 11th

Streaming March 12th

Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 15th

Aftermath

Streaming March 16th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Streaming March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming March 18th

Lu Over the Wall

Streaming March 19th

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 20th

Streaming March 23rd

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming March 26th

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in March below:

Leaving March 3rd

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4th

F the Prom

Leaving March 7th

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9th

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14th

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15th

Coraline

Leaving March 17th

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19th

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24th

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30th

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in March. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: Spenser Confidential | Netflix