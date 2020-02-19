By Jacob Siegal
February 19th, 2020 at 11:17 AM

Have you ever wondered why Mark Wahlberg has yet to star in his own Netflix original? Well, wonder no longer, because Spenser Confidential will bring the famous Bostonian to the streaming service in March. Directed by Peter Berg, the movie is about a cop who got framed and wants revenge. Some of the other highlights next month include Ozark season 3, Castlevania season 3, Search Party, and Silver Linings Playbook.

AMAZON'S TOP DEALS: These Amazon deals are up to 50% off, today only!

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for March 2020 below:

Streaming March 1st

  • Always a Bridesmaid
  • Beyond the Mat
  • Cop Out
  • Corpse Bride
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Freedom Writers
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • GoodFellas
  • Haywire
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • Hook
  • Hugo
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Life as We Know It
  • Looney Tunes: Back in Action
  • Outbreak
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Richie Rich
  • Semi-Pro
  • Sleepover
  • Space Jam
  • The Gift
  • The Interview
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
  • There Will Be Blood
  • Tootsie
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
  • ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Streaming March 3rd

Streaming March 4th

  • Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Streaming March 5th

Streaming March 6th

Streaming March 8th

Streaming March 10th

Streaming March 11th

Streaming March 12th

  • Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 15th

  • Aftermath

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 17th

  • Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
  • All American: Season 2
  • Black Lightning: Season 3
  • Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming March 18th

  • Lu Over the Wall

Streaming March 19th

Streaming March 20th

Streaming March 23rd

  • Sol Levante NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming March 25th

Streaming March 26th

Streaming March 27th

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Decline NETFLIX FILM
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Il processo NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Killing Them Softly
  • Ozark: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • There’s Something in the Water
  • True: Wuzzle Wegg Day NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Uncorked NETFLIX FILM

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in March below:

Leaving March 3rd

  • Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
  • The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4th

  • F the Prom

Leaving March 7th

  • Blue Jasmine
  • The Jane Austen Book Club
  • The Waterboy

Leaving March 9th

  • Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14th

  • Men in Black
  • Men in Black II
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15th

  • Coraline

Leaving March 17th

  • Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19th

  • The L Word: Season 1-6
  • Zodiac

Leaving March 24th

  • Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30th

  • Batman Begins
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
  • Hairspray
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • New York Minute
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Small Soldiers
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • Wild Wild West

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in March. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.

Image Source: Spenser Confidential | Netflix
Tags:
Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.