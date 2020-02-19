Have you ever wondered why Mark Wahlberg has yet to star in his own Netflix original? Well, wonder no longer, because Spenser Confidential will bring the famous Bostonian to the streaming service in March. Directed by Peter Berg, the movie is about a cop who got framed and wants revenge. Some of the other highlights next month include Ozark season 3, Castlevania season 3, Search Party, and Silver Linings Playbook.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for March 2020 below:
Streaming March 1st
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- GoodFellas
- Haywire
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine’s Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Streaming March 3rd
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 4th
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Streaming March 5th
- Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 6th
- Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM
- Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 8th
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 10th
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming March 11th
- The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Last Ferry
- On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Summer Night
Streaming March 12th
- Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- 100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME
- Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
- Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM
- The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 15th
- Aftermath
Streaming March 16th
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
Streaming March 17th
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- All American: Season 2
- Black Lightning: Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 18th
- Lu Over the Wall
Streaming March 19th
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
- Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 20th
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Maska — NETFLIX FILM
- The Platform — NETFLIX FILM
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming March 23rd
- Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming March 25th
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM
- The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM
- Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming March 26th
- 7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 27th
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Decline — NETFLIX FILM
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killing Them Softly
- Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- There’s Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month.
Leaving March 3rd
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4th
- F the Prom
Leaving March 7th
- Blue Jasmine
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- The Waterboy
Leaving March 9th
- Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14th
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15th
- Coraline
Leaving March 17th
- Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19th
- The L Word: Season 1-6
- Zodiac
Leaving March 24th
- Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30th
- Batman Begins
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Death at a Funeral
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
- Hairspray
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- New York Minute
- P.S. I Love You
- Paranormal Activity
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Wild Wild West
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in March. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post every time.