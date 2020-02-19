If you tried to hop onto Spotify this morning to either relax or make the work day more bearable, you may have had some difficulty connecting to the popular streaming service. The good news is that it has nothing to do with your smartphone or computer. As it turns out, Spotify is in fact down in a sporadic outage that is impacting a large number of users.

As evidenced via the photo below — courtesy of DownDetector — issues with Spotify have been persistent for a few hours and have really spiked this morning, specifically within the last 30 minutes.

As for specific issues impacting the site, well, it’s something of a grab bag. While some users can’t even log on, some users can log on but are having issues actually listening to music. Specifically, 49% of all reported problems center around music streaming, 32% of reported problems involve issues with the website itself, and 18% of people are reporting problems with respect to logging in.

Spotify hasn’t yet issued a statement on the aforementioned difficulties, but hopefully things will be resolved much sooner rather than later. In the interim, there’s always YouTube.

Image Source: Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock