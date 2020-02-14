If there’s one superhero that DC desperately needs to get right, it’s Batman. Ben Affleck was perfectly serviceable in the role through Batman v Superman and Justice League, but he decided to step away before starring in his own solo movie. Warner Bros. had no choice but to replace him, and last year, it was revealed that none other than Twilight star Robert Pattinson would don the costume for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Although Pattinson might be best known as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, he has made a name for himself in the indie scene over the past few years, starring in films like Good Time (from the same directors as Uncut Gems) and The Lighthouse (alongside Willem Dafoe). But his return to the world of blockbuster franchises is imminent, and on Thursday, director Matt Reeves shared the first look at Pattinson in costume.

This is the camera test that Reeves shared on Twitter to give us a glimpse of Pattinson as Batman:

With the red lighting, it’s hard to make out all of the details, but it’s clear that Reeves is going for a different style than what we saw in Justice League or Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Head over to Twitter and you’ll see that many people think Pattinson looks too much like Daredevil — in fact, so many people have said as much that Daredevil is actually trending. In any event, production is currently underway in the United Kingdom, and the movie is expected to release on June 25th, 2021.

Aside from Pattinson, the movie is also expected to feature Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (or Catwoman), Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (The Riddler), Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin), and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. At the very least, it’s a great cast.

Image Source: Warner Bros.