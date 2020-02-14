While the coronavirus outbreak continues to explode in areas of China, the number of confirmed infections outside of China continues to rise at a much slower rate. Now, with all eyes on what could be the start of a true global pandemic, another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.

The individual was one of several who returned to the United States from China and had been placed under quarantine in order to monitor them for symptoms. In the weeks since this whole nightmare started, hundreds of US citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak first began.

As AP reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are keeping a close eye on all the individuals who have returned to the United States from China, and specifically those who returned from the Wuhan region. The evacuee is now being kept under observation at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Most of the cases of coronavirus that have been confirmed in the US have come from individuals who just returned from China. We recently saw the first evidence of a person-to-person virus transfer in the United States. That case, which was identified in Chicago, resulted in both individuals being kept under quarantine.

Thus far, just 15 cases of the virus have been found to exist in the United States. That’s a very small number, especially when compared to the latest figures out of China. All told, the global infection number is currently around 65,000, but that statistic is constantly shifting. China has reported huge spikes in those numbers in recent days, including over 5,000 in a single day. Thus far, nearly 1,400 have died from the virus.

Image Source: Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock