In just a few days, Samsung will unveil the entirety of its 2020 smartphone lineup at its annual Unpacked event. Set to go down on February 11, Samsung this year is poised to introduce a number of new devices, including a brand new foldable phone dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip and a successor to last year’s Galaxy S10. Interestingly enough, Samsung’s S10 successor will not be called the S11 but will instead be called the S20. I suppose it’s a clever marketing strategy to generate a bit more excitement for the company’s flagship Galaxy series.

Now what’s interesting about Samsung events is that they’re almost a formality insofar that every single detail about every new product the company introduces tends to leak out weeks ahead of time. Whereas Apple does everything in its power to keep product leaks at bay, Samsung seems to embrace them. Or, at the very least, Samsung doesn’t seem to make much of an effort to keep them from emerging. All that said, the full specs for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G recently made its way onto Twitter. While we’ve seen a few S20 leaks in weeks past, the latest leak appears to be something official from Samsung and provides us with even more detail than we’ve seen before.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, support for 5G, and a few interesting camera features. As detailed previously, the S20 will boast a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on the back of the device. The device will also support 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. Interestingly, the camera will support 30X digital zoom, a feature Samsung apparently is calling Space Zoom.

And as evidenced below, Samsung is also touting an Ultra Bright Night option capable of taking “pro-grade video and dazzling photos at night without” a flash:

The Galaxy S20 will run Android 10, will have 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4000mAH battery. Dimension wise, the Galaxy S20 will be 2.72 x 5.97 x 0.31 inches and will weigh about 5.75 ounces.

The full leak can be seen in this tweet below:

Notably, Samsung next week is also poised to release a Galaxy S20 Plus, a device which will incorporate a larger 6.7-inch display, a larger 4500mAH battery, and Time of flight (ToF) camera senses on the rear.

The top of the line S20 model, meanwhile, will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G which will boast a large 6.9-inch display. The device will also come with more generous storage options along with an impressive camera scheme with support for 10X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom.

A previous leak detailing Samsung’s S20 lineup can be viewed below:

Image Source: Karlis Dambrans/Shutterstock