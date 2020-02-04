While Android and PC lovers often talk dismissively about the perils of being stuck in Apple’s ecosystem, the tight integration between Apple’s varying products and services only serves to improve the overall user experience. For instance, being able to seamlessly text from your Mac or send large files with ease via AirDrop are just two examples of how living within the Apple ecosystem can make your life a whole a lot easier.

Another example involves the ability to make and receive phone calls directly from your Mac. Originally introduced back in 2014 when Apple rolled out OS X Yosemite and iOS 8, Mac users have long been able to talk on the phone directly via their computer. It may not sound like a huge deal, but it’s definitely something you appreciate once you take advantage of it for the first time.

Now if you happen to be a staunch fan of Windows and Android, the good news is that many of iOS’ and the Mac’s best features are slowly but surely making their way over to the dark side. The upcoming Galaxy S20, for example, will include a new AirDrop-esque feature called Quick Share.

As another example, the ability for Android users to make and receive phone calls from their Windows 10 computer was recently introduced via a new update. While the ability to receive calls via the “Your Phone” desktop app was previously available for select Samsung devices, the new update introduces compatibility for any Android device running Android 7.0 Nougat or higher.

The update appears to be rolling out slowly but surely, so you may have to wait a few days before you can take advantage of it.

AndroidPolice notes:

To make all this work, you’ll probably need Microsoft’s Your Phone Companion app from the Play Store on the phone. On the PC side, you’ll need the matching Your Phone desktop app to complete the connection.

It’s a bit more of an involved process than what you’ll find on the Mac/iOS side of the equation, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

Image Source: MarinaMonroe