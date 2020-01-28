The rumored February 5th PlayStation 5 launch event seems very unlikely, considering that Sony is yet to send out invites for the press conference. The company is still expected to announce the PS5 next month, just as it did with its predecessor seven years ago — and fans think they know when it’s all going down. Sony already confirmed that it’s not attending E3 2020, which is the kind of event where Sony could have revealed more launch details about the PS5. That means the company has o unveil the PS5 well ahead of June, as some studios might want to announce PS5 games at E3, regardless of Sony’s presence at the trade show. And we have one more piece of evidence that suggests the PS5’s announcement is near.

After unveiling the PS5 logo at CES 2020 earlier this month, Sony has registered the PS5 trademark in Switzerland. The document was just recorded at the IGE PI (Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, LetsGoDigital reports. The application itself doesn’t reveal any juicy details about the PS5, other than the fact that it’s called PS5, something that we already knew. After all, Sony revealed the console’s name back in October, when it also announced the new features of the DualShock 5 controller.

Registering trademarks for upcoming products is a customary practice, and we’re used to seeing trademark and patent applications, as well as other documentation that companies file with local regulatory bodies ahead of a product launch. The PS5 is easily one of the most anticipated devices of 2020, which makes it even harder for Sony to hide such paper trails. The same Dutch blog uncovered a Sony patent a few months ago that showed an intricate design for a game console. We found out later that Sony actually used the design in the patent for the PS5 development kit that Sony sent to studios.

That said, the trademark application doesn’t tell us when the PlayStation Meeting 2020 event will take place, which means we’re back to waiting. If it’s happening in February, especially with the coronavirus outbreak still going strong, Sony will have to announce it soon.