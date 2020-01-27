Say what you will about the Cybertruck design, you’ve got to give Tesla credit for going against the grain and trying something completely new and outside of the box. Especially in an automotive market where companies are often afraid to take major design risks — aside from intriguing concept cars at auto shows that will never see the light of day — Tesla actually introduced a car that is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Put simply, Tesla’s Cybertruck design is polarizing. The first time I saw a picture of it I thought it was some sort of joke. Over the past few weeks, though, the design has slowly but surely grown on me. Now whether the Cybertruck proves to be a huge moneymaker for Tesla remains to be seen, but early interest in the somewhat futuristic pickup truck appears to be quite high. Last we heard, the number of Cybertruck reservations (which requires a refundable deposit of $100) surpassed 250,000.

If all goes according to plan, Cybertruck production will commence in late 2021 and will hopefully be available for purchase in early 2022. So while it may be a good two years before we start seeing Cybertrucks on the road, we’re starting to see an uptick in Cybertruck prototypes out in public as Tesla continues to conduct on-road testing.

Most recently, Elon Musk and Jay Leno were spotted driving in a Cybertruck in Los Angeles. Most likely, the pair were together for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. You can even see Musk smirking a bit as he rides by.

Another Tesla Cybertruck spotting can be seen below:

And in case you missed this shot from a few weeks ago, this photo makes it clear that the Cybertruck is a gargantuan vehicle, to say the least:

And rounding out the list, here’s another Cybertruck video that made the rounds a few weeks ago:

Image Source: Tesla