Leaked video may reveal the final design and the boot screen of the PS5

Sony is widely expected to announce its PlayStation Meeting 2020 event for February, which is where we’ll finally see the actual design of the PlayStation 5, its full specs, as well as pricing and launch details. But until that happens, we’re going to show you what might be our first look at the final PS5 design, as well as the console’s boot screen. That’s because someone uploaded a video of the whole thing on YouTube this week.

Let’s start with what we know about the design of the PS5 dev kit, which has leaked quite a few times in the past few months. We’re looking at a wild spaceship-like design that looks incredibly unique for a development platform. Not only did Sony go out of its way to create an exceptional design for a development console, but it patented the device, which is how we first got word about it. Here’s a real image of the PS5 dev kit:

Image Source: Twitter

This brings us to the desktop setup in the new leaked video. There are two monitors, a DualShock controller on the desk, and a never-before-seen console in the lower-right corner. Is it a near-final PS5? Is it a PS4? Note that the video is very dark, so we’ve done all we could to brighten some of the screenshots below:

Image Source: YouTube

Here’s a zoomed-in version of the device:

Image Source: YouTube

More interesting is the fact the video shows us the console booting to a PS5 logo, the usual warnings, and then a QR code You can read that QR code with the smartphone you have in your pocket, and once you scan it, it will try to load up this website: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps5-setup/66577986766178998g1. It’s as if the user is trying to activate something or initiate a download. Also, notice the App Store and Google Play links that suggest an app which might be used for activation purposes in the lower left corner:

Image Source: YouTube

But that URL turns into a 404 error when loaded in a browser:

Image Source: Sony

Interestingly, the YouTube user who uploaded the video, Qb1, says that his team can’t figure out the QR generation, or if the service is simply offline:

Image Source: YouTube

The YouTube video isn’t listed and might be deleted soon, but it was still up at the time of this writing:

However, the same user posted two out of context spoilers on YouTube, which are both listed for anyone to see. Considering that the person has since revealed that he or she has access to a PS5 dev kit, it’s fair to assume we’re looking at legitimate pre-release PS5 leaks:



