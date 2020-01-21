Disney+ and its epic series ‘The Mandalorian’ will launch in Europe sooner than expected

Disney+ is currently available in just three markets, including Canada, the Netherlands, and the US, which makes watching some of its content an annoying chore for most people. The Mandalorian is easily Disney’s first breakout TV series for the streaming service and a show that you’ll certainly enjoy, especially if you’re into Star Wars stories. To watch it from Europe and other territories, you’ll have to either VPN your way into someone’s Disney+ subscription or download it illegally. Thankfully, that’s about to change real soon, as Disney just announced that it’ll launch Disney+ is several European markets even earlier than anticipated.

Disney+ will be available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK on May 24th, a week before the previously announced March 31st release date. Disney also confirmed the pricing for the region, which is exactly what you’d expect: £5.99/€6.99 per month or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription. The latter makes the most sense if you’re in it for the long haul — Disney is yet to unveil any special deals for the region.

Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal will join the markets above in summer.

As a reminder, each Disney+ account comes with support for nearly all platforms that can stream video, from smartphones and tablets to consoles, TVs, and other streaming devices. Each account supports up to four simultaneous streams of up to 4K resolution, up to seven profiles including profiles for kids, and unlimited downloads on up to ten devices.

The Mandalorian won’t be the only Disney+ show available to stream on day one. Other originals include High School Musical, Lady and the Tramp, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Diary of a Future President, as well as plenty of content from across Disney’s platforms, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.