Top auto consultant explains why Tesla’s Cybertruck could be incredibly profitable

For years, the big knock against Tesla is that the company didn’t know how to turn a profit. Sure, Tesla vehicles were in high demand, but a variety of highly publicized production issues resulted in the company posting quarterly loss after quarterly loss. Over the past two years, however, Tesla has turned things around. With demand still staggeringly high, production has become more efficient and the company posting a profit can no longer be characterized as a mere fluke.

In light of that, one of the more esteemed auto consultants today — Sandy Munro — believes that Tesla’s Cybertruck could prove to be an especially profitable vehicle for the company. During a recent interview on the Autoline Network YouTube channel, Munro articulates that the design of the Cybertruck itself will help keep costs down.

One interesting reason Munro mentions is that the Cybertruck production process will not require a paint job.

“I think that we’re going to be looking at press brakes and simple stamping,” Munro notes. “I don’t see a reason for a paint job, and when painted parts are needed, I think what they’re gonna do is they’re going to come in painted by the supplier.

CNET adds:

Tesla’s secret sauce is the fact it appears the truck’s exoskeleton also act as its body panels. So, all the rigidity and strength the pickup needs comes from everything you’re looking at, and it just needs welding and assembly. The fact there’s no painting involved, just plain stainless steel, is also a tremendous cost-saver, per Munro.

Also interesting is Munro’s estimate that Tesla will need a capital expenditure of $30 million to account for the production of 50,000 vehicles per year, a figure that is remarkably low. Indeed, if anyone without the expertise of Munro championed that figure, it would be difficult to take at face value.

As a point of comparison, Munro notes that the equivalent capital expenditure to annually produce 50,000 Ford F-150 type trucks would be $210 million.

Interviews with Munro are always engaging and the video below is well worth watching if you want to take a deep dive into what could prove to be Tesla’s next big hit.