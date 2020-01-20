PlayStation 5 launch games potentially revealed in yet another big leak

Now that the PlayStation 5 launch event in February has been all but confirmed, the three things that everyone wants to know are the release date, the price, and the lineup of games that will be available at launch. All of these should be revealed at the event, but one element of the massive 4chan leak we haven’t touched on yet is the games that were mentioned as potential launch titles for the PS5 — some more believable than others.

According to the leak, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon’s Souls Remastered, Godfall and a brand new IP from SIE Santa Monica Studio called Legendz will all be announced as launch titles for the PS5. Of these five games, Gearbox Software’s Godfall is the only one that has been made official by the studio working on it.

Regardless of the leak’s veracity, none of these games are especially far-fetched for a PlayStation 5 console launch. The last numbered entry in the Gran Turismo series is more than six years old, MLB The Show is an inevitable yearly release, and fans of the Dark Souls games have been asking for a Demon’s Souls remaster for years.

Furthermore, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier (who just revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn would be coming to PC later this year) said in a recent episode of the Splitscreen podcast that the first-party games revealed for the PS5 next month will be exclusive to the PS5. In other words, unlike the Xbox Series X launch slate, Sony’s first-party PS5 games will not be backwards compatible with the PS4. If you want to play them, you’ll have to upgrade.

Finally, the 4chan leak also claims that Sony will tease a bunch of future releases during the February event as well, including a new Horizon Zero Dawn game, the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, a new Crash Bandicoot game, a sci-fi game from Naughty Dog, Final Fantasy 16, a new Resident Evil game, and more. It’s hard to believe that Sony will pack all of this into a single show, but then again, Sony is skipping E3 this year.