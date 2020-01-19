PS5 launch timing was just leaked by a big game developer

Sony confirmed a few days ago that it would not attend E3 2020 even though this is the PlayStation 5’s launch year, the company practically confirmed that the PS5 will be unveiled soon at a dedicated event. After all, the PS4 launched happened in February 2013, and Sony might be looking to repeat the same recipe. Also a few days ago, two separate sources said the PS5 launch will happen next month, as previously rumored, and now we have one more insider who thinks the PS5 reveal is set to take place in early February.

The PlayStation Meeting event should happen quite soon, because David Jaffe said on Twitter that the launch is “less than four weeks away.” Jaffe is a developer known for God of War and Twisted Metal, which means he might be privy to more information than most people.

PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away. Sony knows hard core gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause MSFT dominates the conversation at the moment, that's an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good). — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

However, he didn’t exactly go out of his way to say that he can confirm the news:

I want to say it's the worst kept secret in games right now. February reveal like they did for PS4. — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

Even so, Jaffe’s comments make sense considering Sony’s PS4 launch playbook, and the fact that the company made it official already that it’s not going to E3 this year. With the PS5 set to hit stores this holiday season, an early 2020 launch even makes plenty of sense.

Jaffe’s “less than four weeks away” detail suggests the PlayStation event could happen by February 15th. A different leaker who provided a considerable amount of information about the new console said the event will occur on February 5th, with preorders set to start right on the same day in select markets.

Sony is yet to send out invites for a press conference of any sort. But the closer we get to February, the more likely it is for these invites to drop.