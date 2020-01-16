Honestly, it’s almost impossible at this point not to feel overwhelmed as a Netflix subscriber. Forget Disney+, forget Apple TV+, forget Amazon Prime Video, forget Hulu, and forget all the other streaming services out there. Netflix alone adds so much new content each month that you can’t help but miss some of it. In fact, you probably miss most of it. In January alone, Netflix is adding 53 original series, movies, and specials. Another 53 premiered in December, 73 originals debuted in November, and 67 Netflix originals were added to the catalog in October. Click through those lists and look through all that content. How much of it did you see? 2%? Maybe 5% or 10% at most? Trust us, there are a bunch of new movies and shows that you would’ve really enjoyed, but they end up slipping through the cracks because there simply aren’t enough hours in the day.

Sure, this is the definition of a first-world problem. Whoa is me, there’s just too much great content to watch! It’s still annoying to think that you’ve missed a show or movie that might’ve been right up your alley, and it happens all the time. Even when you see something that looks great and you add it to your watchlist, there’s a good chance you still might forget about it. Seriously, when is the last time you scrolled through your mile-long watchlist and cleared out all the shows and movies you’ve seen already? That’s why we’ve started a new series here on BGR where we round up 10 surprisingly good movies and shows each month that you might have missed. There were a bunch of gems in last month’s roundup, so definitely go back and check it out. Then, once you’re done with that, you’ll find 10 more movies and shows right here to check out that are all available to stream right now on Netflix. Some are new and some are a bit older, but they’re all definitely worth watching if you missed them.

Messiah

Messiah is a high-profile release for Netflix and there was a ton of hype back in December. In the days leading up to its January 1st premiere, however, people apparently got caught up in the holiday season because this show really doesn’t seem to have gotten the huge debut it deserves. Directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta), the show stars Mehdi Dehbi as the self-proclaimed son of God and Michelle Monaghan as the CIA agent tasked with uncovering the truth.

Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy is back, and he has definitely come back strong. In the Netflix original film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, whose over-the-top character Dolemite starts to make waves and gain him the recognition he wants. Wesley Snipes and Keegan Michael-Key also star in this raunchy comedy that some people believe is just the first of several productions in the works from Netflix and Eddie Murphy.

Giri / Haji

Giri / Haji, which translates to Duty / Shame, was just added to Netflix’s catalog this past Friday and it is definitely worth checking out. It’s a British show about a police detective in Tokyo who travels to London in search of his estranged brother, a gangster who fleed Japan years ago. This dark crime drama comes from the producers of HBO’s critically acclaimed Chernobyl, and it stars Takehiro Hira alongside Kelly Macdonald, who is fantastic in just about everything.

Seven Seconds

From the executive producers of The Killing, Seven Seconds is a heartwrenching drama about a horrible accident that turns into a twisted police coverup. Clare-Hope Ashitey, Michael Mosley, and others are great in this show, which was released back in 2018. It came out around the same time as a bunch of higher-profile releases, so it never got the attention it deserved. Now that Regina King is blowing up thanks to her role in Watchmen, this show is definitely worth revisiting. King, by the way, is terrific in this tense drama.

Flowers

Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt star in this hilarious and dark British comedy about the Flowers family, a bizarre and eccentric bunch whose lives seem to be crumbling around them. The first season is fantastic and the second season is wild and trippy, but it doesn’t look like there will be a third season despite the outcry from fans. Colman is obviously pretty busy with other endeavors now anyway, but you’re going to love her in Flowers.

Magic for Humans

I’m not a huge fan of magic shows, and you don’t have to be either to appreciate Justin Willman’s show Magic For Humans. It’s friendly, it’s funny, it’s compelling, and many of the tricks he performs are mind-boggling. The second season was just released and while I personally enjoyed the first season much more, it still has the same playful and good-natured vibe that made the first season so much fun to watch. The episodes are short and very entertaining — definitely check it out.

Bodyguard

Jed Mercurio’s fast-paced and action-packed thriller Bodyguard received plenty of critical acclaim when it came out, but it somehow flew under the radar for so many people, myself included. I finally binge-watched it recently and while the final episode really went off the rails, it was definitely a fun and exhilarating show. Bodyguard stars Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden as David Budd, a war veteran and police officer who is promoted to Specialist Protection Officer charged with guarding a power-hungry Home Secretary. If you’re like me and you missed it when it debuted on Netflix, it’s worth circling back to now.

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

What happens when a group of seemingly crazy internet conspiracy theorists turn out to be right? Don’t F**k With Cats is a gripping documentary that follows the story of group of people who use the internet hunt down a psychopath who posts videos of himself killing cats. Will this deranged killer move on from cats and start murdering people? This two-part documentary has more twists and turns than you’ll believe, and it’s all true. I’m not going to lie… the ending straight-up blew my mind.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Whether or not you love sushi, you can’t help but appreciate the passion of Jiro Ono. Widely regarded as the greatest sushi chef in the world, Ono’s restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro is a 10-seat establishment in Japan that charges upwards of $300 a plate. After you watch this doc, you’ll realize that’s a bargain. Jiro Dreams of Sushi dives into 85-year-old Ono’s life, his motivation, his techniques, his apprentices who spend years mastering a craft that restaurant-goers take for granted, and restaurant, which is the first of its kind to have been awarded three Michelin stars.

6 Underground

I mean… it is what it is, but it’s still a Michael Bay movie starring Ryan Reynolds. Just shut up and watch it.

