Massive leak might’ve just revealed PlayStation 5 release date, pricing, and much more

Sony has been slowly building up to its big PlayStation 5 reveal by releasing new information about the PS5 console every few weeks. For the better part of last year, we learned about the core PlayStation 5 specs without getting actual specifics, and Sony told us about the new capabilities of the future DualShock 5 controller. Sony also confirmed and demoed the new SSD tech that’s being built for the new console, explained the new partial game install support, teased backward compatibility, confirmed the “holiday 2020” launch window, and revealed the PS5 logo — the logo was shown just last week at CES 2020.

Despite all that, Sony never showed off the PS5 console itself. Also, it didn’t share the base specs for the most affordable PS5 version or reveal the price and release date. We now have a huge leak that may provide answers to all of those questions, and it also suggests that Sony’s big PlayStation 5 reveal is coming much sooner than we thought.

February 11th is already supposed to be on your calendar if you love all things tech, because that’s when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable clamshell, some two weeks before this year’s MWC event where plenty of new other gadgets will be launched. But if this new leak is accurate, the next PlayStation will be the star of the show in February. Someone posted on 4chan (via TechTastic) a treasure trove of information about the PS5. None of this is confirmed for the time being, but there’s a good chance this leak is the real deal.

According to the leak, the PS5 launch event will go down on February 5th, 2020 at a PlayStation meeting to be hosted at the Sony Hall in New York City:

The console design, controller, UI/home screen, certain features, console specs, talk from third parties/indie publishers, as well as announcements for PS5 exclusives will be shown. Buzz words for the console’s features include “little to no load times”, “blazing fast downloads”, “immersive controls”, “modular installs for games, download whatever”, “disc drive included”, and “download the games, or stream the games as an option” (we’re looking at you Stadia)

The leaker says the PS5’s new slogan is “It’s time to play,” and will apply to the brand as a whole.

The console will supposedly be released worldwide in October 2020, “priced at $499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP.” Only a single PS5 model will be available at launch, and there won’t be a Pro version out in stores in 2020. Interestingly, the leak says that the base PS5 specs will be roughly on par with the most expensive Xbox Series X model, which will cost $100 more than the PS5. Microsoft will also supposedly have a cheaper new Xbox that will cost $100 less than the PS5.

The leaker says the PS5 will have 10 teraflops of GPU power, while the cheaper 2020 Xbox will get about half that at 4 teraflops. Interestingly, a now-disputed PS5 rumor said the console will have a GPU capable of 9.2 teraflops, while the Xbox would go to 12 teraflops.

The 4chan user also said that PlayStation Now will play a vital role in the PS5’s future, as it will let you access games via a subscription fee or just play your own games. Each PS5 purchase will come with a three-month PS Now trial. Remote Play will support PS5 gameplay on smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop. All you need is a Wi-Fi or cellular connection to stream games from the console. The mobile PS5 app will get a makeover, although the virtual assistant we’ve read so much about wasn’t mentioned in this new report.

The leaker also touched on PS5 backward compatibility support, saying it’ll be a big feature for the new console:

Backwards compatibility with all PS4 games is also a big feature. Through a new transferring features, users will easily transfer their PS4 games to the PS5 if those games are downloaded. Save data/backups for PS4 games will also be transferable. Backwards compatibility is such a major feature, that games from all 5 PlayStation platforms (PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3, and PS4), will be compatible on PS5, making it an “ultimate PlayStation console”, putting an emphasis on past and present gaming. More details about backwards compatibility will be discussed at a later date, especially at E3. DualShock 4 controllers, PSVR, and other PS4 accessories will be forwards compatible on the console as well, making it easy for existing PS4 to transition to the PS5 as well.

The leaker saved the best thing about the PS5 for last: the console will apparently be available for preorder right after the February 5th event in select regions. Again, this is just a rumor, so temper your excitement accordingly. But if it’s real, then expect Sony to send out press invitations for the event in the coming days.