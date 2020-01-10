Leaker says a lot of what we think we know about the PlayStation 5 is wrong

The PlayStation 5 will be one of the most anticipated products of the year, a next-gen console that will deliver impressive performance thanks to a combination of CPU, GPU, and SSD storage that will make the device faster and more responsive than any of its predecessors. However, Sony is yet to reveal the nitty-gritty details surrounding the PS5. Sony had a chance to unveil new PS5 details at CES 2020 earlier this week but chose not to. The company did show us the new PS5 logo though, and it also recapped the previous announcements while teasing that more details will be explained soon. Then, in interviews that followed, Sony executives teased that the PS5’s best features haven’t yet been revealed.

Leaks may have already outed some details, including a more detailed specs list, but rumors are still just rumors. And a known leaker now claims that the extensive leak we saw late last year is likely all wrong.

An extensive Digital Foundry report detailed the most recent PS5 and Xbox Series X specs leaks, and revealed more details about the CPU, GPU, and memory for each console. The same report also offered evidence that seemed to confirm the PS5’s backward compatibility feature.

That report suggested the PS5 will be a lot more powerful than its predecessors, but that the new GPU might not match the Xbox’s graphics power. We were looking at 9.2 teraflops of performance for the PS5 compared to 12 teraflops for the Xbox Series X. The report insisted that data for the new PlayStation seemed more clear in the leaks it analyzed than it was for the Xbox.

This brings us to leaker Kleegamefan, who responded to a ResetEra user a few days ago when he asked whether the new leak matches an older one. The leaker, who has been providing details about the next-gen console for a while now, said the leaks don’t match, without elaborating on the matter. Though cryptic, it seems pretty clear that he was trying to convey that the new leak is off base.

The “GitHub Oberon Leak” surfaced last year, and it’s considered the most reliable one to date. Of course, both of these leaks could be right or wrong. After all, Sony, Microsoft, and AMD have been working on the custom CPU and GPU that will power the new consoles for years, and things could have evolved since this information was gathered. If anything, this tidbit of new information should remind you to treat unconfirmed reports as rumors, regardless of the product.

As for the final PS5 and Xbox Series X specs, Sony and Microsoft can’t keep these details secret for too much longer. Both consoles will hit stores ahead of the holidays, and they’ll probably be available for preorder long before that happens. That means we should soon learn everything there is to know about both next-gen consoles.