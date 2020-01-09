Tesla driver caught flossing and speeding while his car was on Autopilot

One of the problems with Tesla’s Autopilot feature — if you want to call it that — is that it tends to give drivers a false sense of security. While the feature typically works well and can certainly help alleviate some of the stress associated with driving, it’s by no means an invitation for drivers to completely ignore their surroundings.

Some Tesla drivers, though, have a bad habit of taking advantage of the Autopilot feature in bizarre and, at times, downright dangerous ways. A few years ago, for example, one Tesla driver videotaped himself eating breakfast in the backseat of his car while his car cruised along a highway without anyone in the front seat. And just last year, a video emerged of a Model 3 owner completely asleep at the wheel in the midst of heavy rush hour traffic in California.

The latest addition to the chronicles of Tesla drivers gone wild comes to us from Canada. According to a report from CHCH, a Tesla driver this week was pulled over for speeding while going 84 MPH on an Ontario road. While that in and of itself is no big deal, the driver of the car activated the Autopilot feature and, believe it or not, was busy flossing his teeth when he was spotted by authorities.

The driver, who is reportedly 58 years old, was arrested and is being charged with careless driving.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted saying the 58-year-old was arrested after Burlington officers pulled over a Tesla in Oakville. He alleges the driver was using both hands to floss while the vehicle was set to autopilot.

Tesla, naturally, warns drivers against engaging in such behavior. “While using Autopilot,” Tesla’s warning reads, “it is your responsibility to stay alert, keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times and maintain control of your car.”

Video of the previously mentioned Model 3 owner asleep at the wheel can be seen below: